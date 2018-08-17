Log in
AfriTin Mining : Issue of Shares

08/17/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

17 August 2018

AfriTin Mining Limited

('AfriTin' or the 'Company')

Issue of Shares

The AfriTin Board has approved the issue of 1 591 304 Ordinary shares of no par value to Hannam & Partners Advisory Limited at 3.45p in lieu of a payment of £54,900, being part of their fees in relation to the capital raise that took place in June 2018.

Application has been made to admit the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that the application will be effected and dealings will commence on 24 August 2018.

Following the issue of the shares, the total number of shares in issue will be 519,588,525 Ordinary Shares of no par value. There are no Shares held in treasury. This total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, AfriTin under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please visit www.afritinmining.comor contact:

AfriTin Limited

Anthony Viljoen, CEO

+27 (11) 268 6555

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

WH Ireland Limited

Katy Mitchell

Adrian Hadden

James Sinclair-Ford

+44 (0) 207 220 1666

Joint Broker

NOVUM Securities Limited

Jon Belliss

+44 (0)20 7399 9400

Financial PR (United Kingdom)

Tavistock

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

Jos Simson / Barney Hayward

Financial PR (South Africa)

Lifa Communications

Cath Drummond / Gabriella von Ille

+27 (11) 268 5781

About AfriTin Mining Limited

Notes to Editors

AfriTin Mining is the first pure tin company listed in London and its vision is to create a portfolio of world-class, conflict-free, tin producing assets. The Company's flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine in Namibia, formerly the world's largest hard-rock tin mine.

AfriTin is managed by an experienced board of directors and management team with a current two-fold strategy: fast track Uis brownfield tin mine in Namibia to commercial production in 2018 ramping up to 5,000 tonnes of concentrate, and consolidation of other quality African tin assets. The Company strives to capitalise on the solid supply/demand fundamentals of tin by developing a critical mass of tin resource inventory, achieving production in the near term and further scaling production by consolidating tin assets in Africa.

Disclaimer

AfriTin Mining Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 13:00:04 UTC
