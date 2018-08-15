Log in
AfriTin Mining : Result of AGM

08/15/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

15 August 2018

AfriTin Mining Limited

('AfriTin' or the 'Company')

Result of Annual General Meeting

AfriTin Mining Limited (AIM: ATM), a mining company with a portfolio of near production tin assets in Namibia and South Africa, with its flagship asset, the Uis Tin Mine in Namibia, is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

For further information, please visit www.afritinmining.comor contact:

AfriTin Limited

Anthony Viljoen, CEO

+27 (11) 268 6555

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

WH Ireland Limited

Katy Mitchell

Adrian Hadden

James Sinclair-Ford

+44 (0) 207 220 1666

Joint Broker

NOVUM Securities Limited

Jon Belliss

+44 (0)20 7399 9400

Financial PR (United Kingdom)

Tavistock

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

Jos Simson / Barney Hayward

Financial PR (South Africa)

Lifa Communications

Cath Drummond / Gabriella von Ille

+27 (11) 268 5781

About AfriTin Mining Limited

Notes to Editors

AfriTin Mining is the first pure tin company listed in London and its vision is to create a portfolio of world-class, conflict-free, tin producing assets. The Company's flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine in Namibia, formerly the world's largest hard-rock tin mine.

AfriTin is managed by an experienced board of directors and management team with a current two-fold strategy: fast track Uis brownfield tin mine in Namibia to commercial production in 2018 ramping up to 5,000 tonnes of concentrate, and consolidation of other quality African tin assets. The Company strives to capitalise on the solid supply/demand fundamentals of tin by developing a critical mass of tin resource inventory, achieving production in the near term and further scaling production by consolidating tin assets in Africa.

Disclaimer

AfriTin Mining Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 14:35:04 UTC
