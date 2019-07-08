Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Africa Forum : to Convene a Symposium on Cameroon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Africa Forum / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Africa Forum to Convene a Symposium on Cameroon

08.07.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AFRICA FORUM

July 2, 2019.

Africa Forum to Convene a Symposium on Cameroon

One of the principal tasks of the Africa Forum ("the Forum") (www.AfricaForum.org) of former African Heads of State and Government and other African leaders is to support the African Union as it works to guide our Continent to achieve the Objectives detailed in the Constitutive Act.

In this context the Forum has done its best to follow the evolving but troubling situation in the Republic of Cameroon.

In this regard it has had the privilege to convey some of its views and suggestions to His Excellency President Paul Biya of Cameroon. The Forum looks forward to further contact with President Biya on this matter.

In the meantime the Forum has thought it very necessary that it should take all necessary steps further to inform itself about the situation in the Republic of Cameroon in as comprehensive a manner as possible.

To achieve this objective the Forum will therefore act to convene a Symposium on Cameroon to be held possibly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia or any other African country which will agree with the Forum to provide a venue for the Symposium.

The Forum will therefore take steps without delay to contact a broad spectrum of the people of Cameroon and invite these to attend what the Forum intends must be an inclusive and open dialogue.

The Forum is convinced that the Symposium will help greatly to empower it the better to assist the Government and people of Cameroon as they work to address the challenges facing this sister African country.

Chairman Joaquim Alberto Chissano,
Former President Republic of Mozambique

Deputy Chair Nicephore Soglo
Former President Republic of Benin.

7th Floor, Metro Park Building, 351 Cnr Schoeman and Prinsloo Street, Pretoria, P.O Box 6541,Pretoria 0001 Republic of South Africa
Tel:+27 12 354 8073 Ext. 8163 / 8178 8153
Fax:+27 12 354 8161
E-mail: jobn.tesha@africaforum.org


08.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

837447  08.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=837447&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aGRAND BAOXIN AUTO : Monthly Return On Movement Of Listed Equity Securities For The Month E ...
PU
01:43aKONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
PU
01:38aINTERNATIONAL ELITE : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE 【PDF file】
PU
01:38aINTERIM REPORT JAN-JUN 2019 : Results continue to improve and position strengthens for Wihlborgs
PU
01:37aChina tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota
RE
01:35aORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) has sold its equity stake in Oberoi Zahra; floating boat for an Enterprise Value of USD 4.0 million.
EQ
01:35aAFRICA FORUM : to Convene a Symposium on Cameroon
EQ
01:35aEVOTEC : And venture capital consortium form 'breakpoint therapeutics gmbh'
EQ
01:33aKANEMATSU : launches 3D braille printer "TactPlus.™" for overseas market
PU
01:33aDEPA : secures a commercial fit-out package worth AED 100 million
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : China tech giant Baidu partners with Geely, Toyota
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 4th Update
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Saudi airline flyadeal picks Airbus jets over grounded Boeing MAX
5HYPOPORT AG : HYPOPORT AG: EUROPACE platform maintains its rapid growth rate in the second quarter, following ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About