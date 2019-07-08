DGAP-News: Africa Forum / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

08.07.2019 / 07:30

AFRICA FORUM



July 2, 2019.

Africa Forum to Convene a Symposium on Cameroon



One of the principal tasks of the Africa Forum ("the Forum") (www.AfricaForum.org) of former African Heads of State and Government and other African leaders is to support the African Union as it works to guide our Continent to achieve the Objectives detailed in the Constitutive Act.

In this context the Forum has done its best to follow the evolving but troubling situation in the Republic of Cameroon.

In this regard it has had the privilege to convey some of its views and suggestions to His Excellency President Paul Biya of Cameroon. The Forum looks forward to further contact with President Biya on this matter.

In the meantime the Forum has thought it very necessary that it should take all necessary steps further to inform itself about the situation in the Republic of Cameroon in as comprehensive a manner as possible.

To achieve this objective the Forum will therefore act to convene a Symposium on Cameroon to be held possibly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia or any other African country which will agree with the Forum to provide a venue for the Symposium.

The Forum will therefore take steps without delay to contact a broad spectrum of the people of Cameroon and invite these to attend what the Forum intends must be an inclusive and open dialogue.

The Forum is convinced that the Symposium will help greatly to empower it the better to assist the Government and people of Cameroon as they work to address the challenges facing this sister African country.

Chairman Joaquim Alberto Chissano,

Former President Republic of Mozambique

Deputy Chair Nicephore Soglo

Former President Republic of Benin.

