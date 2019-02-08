Log in
African Development Bank : Climate Investment Funds holds its ten-year anniversary summit at the world's largest solar plant in Morocco

02/08/2019 | 01:15pm EST

Report launches

CIF launched three highly anticipated reports at the event: two transformational change reports assessing the effectiveness of CIF's unique approach: independent evaluation and evidence synthesis; and A Learning Review of the Dedicated Grant Mechanism (DGM) for Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities in the Forest Investment Program (FIP).

The new independent transformational change reports find that the $8 billion Climate Investment Funds (CIF) drives fundamental change in how countries tackle climate change, and is unique among climate finance institutions.

'CIF has consistently taken a deliberate, collaborative and systems-level approach to the delivery of climate finance,' says Mafalda. 'We have learned which interventions and approaches are most impactful, gaining insights that not only strengthen our own work, but offer lessons for the wider climate finance community.'

The independent review of DGM and FIP reveals that the CIF is enabling forest-dependent communities and indigenous peoples to set priorities, design projects, and implement community-led projects aimed at managing their natural environment.

Event overview

On its 10th anniversary, CIF hosted a two-day event on the future of climate action. The first day was focused on high-level discussions on lessons learned, and the urgency of climate action. Speakers included the Honorable Aziz Rabbah, Minister of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development in Morocco; and Mr. Abdalah Mokssit, Secretary of the WMO/UNEP Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC.

Day 2 featured discussions on solutions for decarbonisation, resilience, and climate action. Topics included urban and climate finance, clean transport, transparent climate leadership, empowering women in climate and the voice of indigenous people. Speakers included Ambassador Luis Alfonso de Alba,the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the 2019 Climate Summit; and Hon. Alexander Chiteme, Minister of National Development and Planning, Government of Zambia.

The African Development Bank is implementing $810 million in CIF resources in Africa, with an additional estimated $12.3 billion in co-financing from a variety of official and private sector co-financiers. Event website: www.cifpowerof10.org

About CIF

The $8.3 billion Climate Investment Funds (CIF) accelerates climate action by empowering transformations in clean technology, energy access, climate resilience, and sustainable forests in developing and middle-income countries. The CIF's large-scale, low-cost, long-term financing lowers the risk and cost of climate financing. It tests new business models, builds track records in unproven markets, and boosts investor confidence to unlock additional sources of finance. www.climateinvestmentfunds.org

Official hashtag: #CIF10

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 18:14:01 UTC
