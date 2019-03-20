African Development Bank : Daily, across Africa, the African Development Fund's (ADF) interventions are making a difference in the lives of millions

From east to west, ADF-funded projects in infrastructure and livelihoods, are transforming economies and creating new linkages to promote regional integration, commercial exchanges and enhancing national food security.

Senegal-Gambia: The ADF financed the construction of the landmark Senegambia Bridge, which now connects Senegal and The Gambia: a historic development, which will transform economic and trade opportunities between the two countries, promoting regional integration and reducing fragility.

Liberia-Côte d'Ivoire: ADF investments are helping with post conflict recovery of economies. The role of the Fund in the economic recovery of Côte d'Ivoire has been impressive. Today, Côte d'Ivoire has moved from fragility to stability, posting remarkable economic growth rates for the past five years. The Fund is financing the road links between Liberia and the Côte d'Ivoire border section of the Mano River Union Transport Program, a critical part of the integration between Liberia, Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire. This road corridor will boost economic recovery in the area benefiting 800,000 households.

Continental road connectivity: The Fund has co-financed the over 9,000 kilometers Trans-Sahara Highway linking Chad, Niger, Mali, Nigeria, Algeria and Tunisia. And earlier this year, the Fund financed the 285 kilometers road corridor in northern Mali that will open up the conflict region of Kidal and increase trade with other regions of Mali and Algeria.

ADF contributions have had tremendous impacts on the energy and agriculture fronts.

Zambia: Itezhi Hydro Power Project: This clean energy hydro electric power installation carries electricity to four districts comprising nearly 1 million people, putting an end to constant power cuts and saving lives in hospitals.

Agriculture: through the Feed Africa High 5, and support from ADF, the Bank Group launched a transformative regional food security program, the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT). TAAT is focused on accelerating access to agricultural technologies for farmers to boost food security across regions. Investments in ADF countries will support 40 million farmers in 8-10 years.

In 2018, TAAT supported over 1.5 million smallholder farmers with drought tolerant maize varieties, treated with insecticides. And this year, 30 seed companies are producing 27,000 metric tons of drought tolerant maize for use by 2.6 million farmers in Southern Africa. In all, 1.6 million farmers have already received and planted their farms with drought tolerant maize varieties, a big boost for household and national food security.