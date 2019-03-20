Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

African Development Bank : Daily, across Africa, the African Development Fund's (ADF) interventions are making a difference in the lives of millions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 09:25am EDT

From east to west, ADF-funded projects in infrastructure and livelihoods, are transforming economies and creating new linkages to promote regional integration, commercial exchanges and enhancing national food security.

Senegal-Gambia: The ADF financed the construction of the landmark Senegambia Bridge, which now connects Senegal and The Gambia: a historic development, which will transform economic and trade opportunities between the two countries, promoting regional integration and reducing fragility.

Liberia-Côte d'Ivoire: ADF investments are helping with post conflict recovery of economies. The role of the Fund in the economic recovery of Côte d'Ivoire has been impressive. Today, Côte d'Ivoire has moved from fragility to stability, posting remarkable economic growth rates for the past five years. The Fund is financing the road links between Liberia and the Côte d'Ivoire border section of the Mano River Union Transport Program, a critical part of the integration between Liberia, Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire. This road corridor will boost economic recovery in the area benefiting 800,000 households.

Continental road connectivity: The Fund has co-financed the over 9,000 kilometers Trans-Sahara Highway linking Chad, Niger, Mali, Nigeria, Algeria and Tunisia. And earlier this year, the Fund financed the 285 kilometers road corridor in northern Mali that will open up the conflict region of Kidal and increase trade with other regions of Mali and Algeria.

ADF contributions have had tremendous impacts on the energy and agriculture fronts.

Zambia: Itezhi Hydro Power Project: This clean energy hydro electric power installation carries electricity to four districts comprising nearly 1 million people, putting an end to constant power cuts and saving lives in hospitals.

Agriculture: through the Feed Africa High 5, and support from ADF, the Bank Group launched a transformative regional food security program, the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT). TAAT is focused on accelerating access to agricultural technologies for farmers to boost food security across regions. Investments in ADF countries will support 40 million farmers in 8-10 years.

In 2018, TAAT supported over 1.5 million smallholder farmers with drought tolerant maize varieties, treated with insecticides. And this year, 30 seed companies are producing 27,000 metric tons of drought tolerant maize for use by 2.6 million farmers in Southern Africa. In all, 1.6 million farmers have already received and planted their farms with drought tolerant maize varieties, a big boost for household and national food security.

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 13:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:42aNigeria to sell stakes in joint oil assets to boost coffers
RE
09:42aTSX opens lower as financial, material shares drag
RE
09:40aCSP COCOA SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSHIP : The Cocoa Fine Flavors Potency of Papua and West Papua
PU
09:40aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Lower As Investors Await Fed Decision
DJ
09:34aWall Street opens flat as investors await Fed outlook
RE
09:25aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Daily, across Africa, the African Development Fund's (ADF) interventions are making a difference in the lives of millions
PU
09:19aPound falls sharply after May requests short Brexit extension
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13aGAS-TAX HIKE : A Rare Big Idea With Bipartisan Backing
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW delivers 2019 profit warning and plan to cut costs by 12 bln euros
3CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.