Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

African Development Bank : Hails Canada's US$1.1 billion pledge in callable capital support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

On the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Spring meetings, Canada announced a $1.1 billion commitment in temporary callable capital to support the African Development Bank.

Canada's announcement, to be approved by the Bank's governors, was made by Maryam Monsef, the Canadian Minister of International Development and for Women and Gender Equality.

'I am happy to say that today, Canada is demonstrating its commitment to African countries and our confidence in the African Development Bank by announcing that we are going to subscribe up to US$ 1.1 billion in temporary callable capital, if required.' Minister Monsef told members of the Diplomatic Corps based in Washington D.C., governors of the African Development Bank, executive directors, including executive director David Stevenson, who represents Canada, China, Korea, Turkey and Kuwait. The Bank's senior management team was also in attendance.

The announcement comes a day after a meeting of the Bank's governors in Washington D.C. to continue discussions on a 7th General Capital Increase.

'The African Development Bank is a key partner for Canada and we are committed to supporting the Bank's African member countries. Canada and Canadians are proud of our long history of partnership and collaboration with Africa,' Monsef noted, before reminding the 100 attendees that Canada was determined to ensure that 'no less than 50% of bilateral development assistance is dedicated to sub-Saharan Africa by 2021-2022.'

Commenting on the announcement, the Bank's President, Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina said 'Canada's commitment and support is a huge boost to the African Development Bank. It will allow the Bank to strengthen its Triple A rating and increase lending to member countries while discussions are ongoing among all shareholders for a general capital Increase.'

'Your announcement is a clear indication that Canada has strong confidence in the African Development Bank,' Adesina added, while extending the Bank's appreciation to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Canada's unwavering support.

Minister Monsef urged other AAA-rated member countries to join Canada in providing temporary callable capital to the Bank. 'I sincerely hope that this announcement will facilitate the general capital Increase negotiations and help support your efforts. Canada stands with you.'

In a follow-up bilateral meeting, Minister Monsef and President Adesina discussed values and interests in common on gender and increasing access to finance for women, as well as on climate and renewable energy issues.

Canada has been a member of the African Development Bank since January 1983 and has participated in all general capital increases of the Bank. It provided temporary callable capital in 2010 while the GCI VI negotiations were ongoing. That decision enabled the Bank to continue to provide its support to regional member countries in the aftermath of the international financial crisis.

As at 30 June 2018, Canada's total capital subscribed amounted to $3.5 billion of which $252 million has been paid in and $3.22 billion stands as callable capital, making Canada the 4th largest shareholder among the Bank's non-regional member countries.

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 17:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Rever Offshore adds subsea expert to board
PU
02:25pChevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
RE
02:23pECB model suggests euro zone growth could slow further - sources
RE
02:22pInterview Transcripts Tell Fed's History Over Past 50 Years--Update
DJ
02:19pStocks 'fear gauge' at six-month low as Wall Street eyes new highs
RE
02:08pPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With President Piñera of Chile
PU
02:03pGERMANY'S SCHOLZ : Protectionism is not the answer
RE
02:02pMexico, U.S. discuss NAFTA replacement, border delays
RE
01:49pPompeo says China trade activity often linked to its national security goals
RE
01:48pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Hails Canada's US$1.1 billion pledge in callable capital support
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About