African Development Bank : King of Lesotho, African Development Bank President, hold bilateral meeting on increased nutrition investment, projects collaboration

03/26/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina and His Majesty Letsie III, the King of Lesotho, met at the Bank's headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire on Tuesday, where they reaffirmed their commitment to push for increased investment in 'gray matter' infrastructure, which they described as critical to overcoming Africa's nutrition challenges.

The King of Lesotho is the African Union Champion for Nutrition, and the Chair of the African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN)− an initiative led by the African Development Bank to build advocacy for improving nutrition across the continent at the highest levels of African governments.

Discussions also focused on increased collaboration around projects. His Majesty Letsie III acknowledged the contribution of the African Development Bank to his country's development, noting that 'the Bank'sprojects are contributing to economic growth and social progress in Lesotho.'

Both leaders described their bilateral relations as 'fruitful collaboration', in the areas of economic diversification, renewable energy, infrastructure, health, water and sanitation as well as education and e-governance infrastructure.

President Adesina extended an invitation to the King to attend the Bank's Annual meetings in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea from 11-14 June this year.

Both leaders also expressed their deep sympathy for the flood-induced loss of life and humanitarian crises in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 18:59:05 UTC
