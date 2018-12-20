African Development Bank : Supporting transboundary actions to address climate change

Approximately 64% of the African Continent is found within a transboundary river or lake basin, or sits on a transboundary aquifer, containing 805 freshwater resources. As climate change exacerbates challenges already inherent in Africa's hydrological cycle, and affects different parts of a watershed differently, it is clear that there is a need to highlight the importance of transboundary perspectives in adaptation and decision-making, and support efforts to include these within states planning and actions, including finance activities.

Whilst states are the most important actors for addressing climate change at a global level, there are risks that their own actions, designed to address local challenges, may result in additional challenges on neighbouring states, potentially leading to maladaptation. This means that transboundary organisations, such as lake commissions or basin authorities are highly important participants in integrated water resources management. The initiation and use of transboundary organisations are important to foster knowledge generation and provide a platform for discussion between basin states.