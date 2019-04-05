Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

African Development Bank : announces US$100 million comprehensive relief, reconstruction and mitigation plan for Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

Following the devastating impact of Cyclone Idai and the unprecedented loss of life and property in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, the African Development Bank has announced a multi-pronged response plan for the three countries.

The Bank will be providing emergency assistance to the affected countries and a medium-term plan to meet the reconstruction needs of the affected areas, including a climate risk insurance plan.

A high-level Bank delegation, headed by its Vice President for Corporate Services and Human Resources Mateus Magala, met with the President of Mozambique, H.E. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, in the country's capital, Maputo, to convey his sincere condolences on behalf of the Bank, and to announce the assistance.

Tropical Cyclone Idai was one of the worst tropical cyclones on record to affect Africa and the Southern Hemisphere. The long-lived storm caused catastrophic damage in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, leaving more than 1,000 people dead and thousands more missing.

President Nyusi described the Bank's intervention as unique and comprehensive, assuring that it would go a long way to help victims restart their lives. He particularly welcomed the Bank's expression of leadership in helping the country get climate insurance.

'The African Development Bank is our Bank. I have been interacting with the Bank for years now, but the intensity of engagement with the Bank's current leadership is even higher than usual,' said the President of Mozambique.

The first phase of the plan consists of a special relief fund of $1.7 million for Mozambique, specifically for the immediate humanitarian relief effort in the worst affected areas.

In the second phase, the Bank will set up a response and reconstruction programme, committing up to $100 million for Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe to kick-start economic recovery and rehabilitation.

A team is working to support the governments of the three countries, using the Bank's convening power to assess needs, identify key reconstruction activities, and mobilise resources from the international community, global philanthropic organisations and the general public.

The Bank's delegation also included: the Director General, Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office, Kapil Kapoor; Eugenio Paulo Maria, adviser to the Executive Director for Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Angola; and Pietro Toigo, the Bank's Country Manager for Mozambique.

In a message to the affected countries, the Bank's President Adesina said: 'Our thoughts go to the people of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi who have been so dramatically impacted by the cyclone. This natural disaster once more shows the importance of building climate-resilient economies in the African continent.'

The Bank is working to put together a long-term solution to climate risk in Southern Africa, a region subject to a continuous cycle of floods, droughts and cyclones, and one of the most vulnerable in the continent.

Speaking shortly after meeting with the Mozambique President, Bank Vice-President Mateus Magala said: 'We would like to rebuild and modernise this corridor to be more resilient and to energise the region's economic activities without climate pressure or any other constraints'.

' He added: 'Mozambique has been the centre of the cyclone demonstration, but Zimbabwe and Malawi are also affected, so we will mobilize more resources for the reconstruction and modernization of infrastructures in the region.'

To start the implementation plans, the Bank's delegation met with the Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, Joao Osvaldo, the Minister of Finance and Governor of the Bank, Adriano Maleiane, and the Minister for Land, Environment, and Rural Development, Celso Correia.

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 18:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38pNEWS FROM WASHINGTON : April 1-7
PU
03:34pOil prices rise 1.5 percent as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns
RE
03:33pOil prices rise 1.5 percent as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns
RE
03:33pBereaved families blame Boeing after Ethiopia crash report
RE
03:25pWall Street rises as jobs data allay economic concerns
RE
03:18pCLECAT COMITÉ DE LIAISON EUROPÉEN : Response to the EP Vote on the Mobility Package I
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pConsumer Credit Rises $15.19 Billion In February
DJ
03:13pOHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : 04-05-2019 - Stark County Advisories
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : ECB will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds for merger - source
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About