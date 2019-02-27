African Development Bank : in action in East Africa to provide continuous electricity supply to 1 million households

New life breathed into Ethiopia

Ethiopia, with its production capacity of 45,000 megawatts (MW), has sufficient energy potential to power the entire continent. However, the country has suffered from ageing or poorly-maintained equipment, hurting small businesses that depended on a constant power supply and providing grounds for the boom in generator sales throughout the country.

The commissioning of the interconnection with Kenya will enable Ethiopia to purchase new equipment and exploit part of its potential. While the Ethiopian Government is aiming for a hydroelectric capacity of 17,000 MW by 2020, thanks to the interconnection project, it could achieve a capacity of 40,000 MW by 2025, using the waters of the Nile.

In 2017, through the African Development Fund, the Bank granted $97.79 million in funding to Ethiopia for the renovation of its power grid and the improvement of its power transmission system. This amounts to 545 km of medium-voltage lines with 582 distribution transformers and 14 primary substations to be installed. The project is due for completion in 2023.

Households in Kenya continue to struggle to have a continuous supply of electricity throughout the day. Although Kenya is a champion of geothermal power in Africa, production is not enough to ensure its self-sufficiency. Its installed generation capacity is 2370 MW, while peak demand is approximately 1770 MW. This means that it will find this interconnection project particularly beneficial.

'The project will initially be able to transfer 400 MW from Ethiopia to Kenya, but negotiations are under way to better match the capacity of the line to Kenyan demand,' said Joseph Njogore, first secretary at the Kenyan Ministry of Energy, at an energy forum held in Nairobi in August 2018.