Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

African Development Bank : launches Pan-African Urban and Municipal Development Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

The African Development Bank has launched the Urban and Municipal Development Fund, a multi-donor trust fund to scale up interventions in urban development and drive sustainable growth in cities across the African continent.

The launch event, held on Wednesday, 3 April 2019 at the Bank's Abidjan headquarters, was attended by members of the business and diplomatic community in Cote d'Ivoire, development partners and donors, senior management of the Bank, representatives of municipalities from several African countries, and key players and stakeholders in the urban development space.

His Excellency Mr. Hugues Chantry, Ambassador of Belgium in Cote d'Ivoire, led the Belgian delegation to the event. Pierre Guislain, the Bank's Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization; and Karin Isaksson, Executive Director for Nordic countries and India and the incoming Managing Director for the Nordic Development Fund, also attended the ceremony.

Senior Bank officials at the launch described it as a timely response to the challenges of rapid urbanization in Africa and the strong need for integrated city planning expertise. They also thanked the initial donors - the Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Wallonia Export Investment Agency (AWEX) and the Secretariat of Economic Affairs of the Swiss Confederation - for their commitment to the fund.

Discussions and presentations centred around how the UMDF could assist cities in drafting their master plans for urban development, support dialogue between national and local governance structures and create learning opportunities between cities. The first oversight meeting between the partners was also held after the launch event, to discuss practical implementation of the fund and the eligibility of cities for accessing the fund.

The UMDF is designed to improve resilience and better manage urban growth, by means of tailored technical assistance to municipalities and urban entities in the areas of urban planning and mobility, project preparation, and municipal governance and finance. The fund will focus on areas identified as being detrimental to accessing finance, the main ones being the preparation, management and implementation of bankable projects by municipalities, updates to master plans, the review of the regulatory environment to facilitate access to market financing and the use of tools to manage and deliver municipal services

During the presentation session, the fund's initial partners presented their stake in the fund and their focus areas for sustainable investment in urban development. Stefan Atchia, Officer in charge of the UMDF at the Bank, gave a presentation on how the fund would provide integrated city planning expertise and technical support for municipalities.

Aage Jorgenson, Country Program Manager at the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) spoke about priority interventions in Africa in the fund's focus area of climate change resilience.

Patrick Heinrichs, Export Finance Manager of AWEX presented the importance of a combined academic and technical approach to solve the challenges of urban development in Africa.

Technical Contact:

Stefan Atchia, UMDF Officer in Charge, Infrastructure & Urban Development Department, African Development Bank

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 16:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33pWorld Bank board elects Treasury's Malpass as next president
RE
12:32pGRATIOT COUNTY MI : is accepting applications for a full-time Equalization Director
PU
12:25pEU, Rome agree draft deal to soften bail-in rules on Italy banks - source
RE
12:22pCII CONFEDERATION OF INDIAN INDUSTRY : Vikram Kirloskar Takes Charge as CII President; Uday Kotak is the CII President Designate; T V Narendran is CII Vice President
PU
12:22pCII CONFEDERATION OF INDIAN INDUSTRY : India traversed from ‘fragile five' to ‘fastest growing' economy in the last 5 years – Piyush Goyal
PU
12:22pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : multi-partner Somali Fund to receive USD$3 million from IsDB
PU
12:22pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : launches Pan-African Urban and Municipal Development Fund
PU
12:20pU.S.-China trade talks to continue next week by video link - Kudlow
RE
12:17pITALY'S ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY, 5 APRIL : latest news from the world
PU
12:14pTrump Threatens to Override Mexico Trade Deal With Car Tariffs Unless Border Is Secured
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About