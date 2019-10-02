Log in
African Energy Chamber : Equatorial Guinea launches aggressive 2020 Investment Agenda with the African Energy Chamber.

10/02/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Alliance
Equatorial Guinea launches aggressive 2020 Investment Agenda with the African Energy Chamber.

02.10.2019 / 20:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Equatorial Guinea launches aggressive 2020 Investment Agenda with the African Energy Chamber.

Malabo, 2 October 2019: In light of the success of the Year of Energy 2019, an initiative of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea which is seeing the organization of several high-level investment conferences and roadshows in Malabo and internationally this year, the country will be continuing its outreach to global investors with the Year of Investment 2020.

Supported by the African Energy Chamber, the Year of Investment 2020 is an initiative of the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons (MMH) to pursue Equatorial Guinea's agenda of energy cooperation and investment, and see the signing of several landmark energy deals for Equatorial Guinea in 2020.

Both parties have agreed to work together on the rolling out of this new initiative throughout the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the sidelines of the Oil & Gas Meeting Day in Malabo this week.

"Equatorial Guinea not only offers numerous investment opportunities in oil, natural gas and minerals, but its leadership understands the need to be pro-active in promoting investment and reaching out to global energy stakeholders," declared Jude Kearney, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Service Industries and Finance at the U.S. Department of Commerce during the Clinton Administration and currently President of Kearney Africa Advisors.
"The signing of this agreement with the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons demonstrates the long history of cooperation between the Chamber and the MMH and our belief that Equatorial Guinea remains one of Africa's most competitive energy frontiers."

"We are going to work with our traditional partners in Africa, Europe, United States and Asia to do deals that meet our country's pro growth agenda. Our market driven policies and enabling environment works better with investment into our country" said H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons. "Our goal with the Year of Investment 2020 is to work in attracting investment that will diversify our economy, boost entrepreneurship, generate profit for investors and create jobs for our citizens"

Through their cooperation, the MMH and the Chamber will be programming and organizing several deal making events and roadshows throughout 2020 to showcase the best investment opportunities that Equatorial Guinea has to offer.

Image link: https://imgur.com/fTFzEvj
Image link: https://imgur.com/wcN0YAk


02.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

884721  02.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=884721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
