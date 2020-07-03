African Export Import Bank : Expression of Interest – Developer(s) & Building Contractor(s)

The African Export-Import Bank (the 'Bank') is a pan-African multilateral financial institution headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, established to provide financing solutions and advisory services for the expansion, diversification, promotion and development of intra- and extra-African trade. The Bank intends to construct its Southern Africa Regional Office and Trade Centre on a 12,000 square metre plot of land in the Newlands area of Harare, Zimbabwe. The 30,000 sqm iconic mixed-use business complex consisting of Corporate Offices, Conference and Exhibition Centre, Innovation and Incubation hub, Knowledge Centre and a 120 key 4 Star hotel shall provide an integrated one-stop-shop for trade facilitation and information services and trade finance and offer a range of facilities which will be housed in two 8 and 9 storey tower blocks.

The Bank hereby invites expressions of interest from reputable, experienced and suitably qualified developers to partner the bank & contractors to carry out the building works. The following information should be provided;

Letter of expression of interest for Developer OR Building Contractor: the name and address of the applicant, contact person and details (e- mail and telephone) should be included in the letter; Company profile, registration, location and ownership structure; Proof of experience providing services for similar construction projects and valued over US Dollars Fifty (50) million over the past 5 years; Proof of registration as a Developer/Contractor with applicable authorities and registration within appropriate grading category; Proof of technical and managerial capacity to handle the project; Current order book status; If applicable, a memorandum of joint venture; List of litigation history over the last 5 years; Audited financial statements for the past 3 years; If interested in the Developer approach, kindly indicate preferred/anticipated participation structures, commercial arrangements and terms.

This expression of interest notice exclusively seeks to prepare a shortlist of developers & building contractors to be invited to tender. Interested bidders must confirm their intent to respond to the EOI via email to hatc@mail.asite.com copied to HarareTC@afreximbank.com after which a response email shall be sent giving you an online link to submit your EOI. Submissions shall only be accepted via the online ASITE platform and to be submitted no later than July 31, 2020 at 1500 hours CAT.