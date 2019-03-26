Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

African Export Import Bank : Uganda's Minister of State for Tourism Visits Afreximbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

26 March 2018 - A Ugandan delegation led by Kiwanda Ssuubi, the Minister of State for Tourism, visited the headquarters of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) yesterday to explore opportunities for working with the Bank, particularly in the tourism sector.

Mr. Ssuubi said that the delegation wanted to gain an understanding of the Bank's Construction/Tourism-Linked Relay (CONTOUR) facility to see how it could be deployed in Uganda's tourism industry. It also wanted to explore how Afreximbank could assist the country in meeting its tourism goals, including the financing of required infrastructure.

He said that Uganda was seeking to add value to its tourism industries but lacked adequate capital to embark on required projects, such as hotels or resorts on the Nile, and appealed to Afreximbank to assist in attracting projects that will boost the tourism sector in the country, noting that the country was experiencing difficulty in finding funding due to the high cost of capital and interest rates.

Receiving the delegation, Dr George Elombi, Executive Vice President, Governance, Legal and Corporate Services, reiterated Afreximbank's commitment to serving as a conduit to help set up the infrastructure required to foster intra-African trade, industrialization and agro-processing across the continent.

Dr. Elombi said that Afreximbank was supporting the structural transformation of Africa's economies, including through financing infrastructure such as airports, railways, and tourism projects in order to foster and increase intra-African trade.

He commended Uganda for its recent decision to implement a visa waiver regime for visitors from other African nations, saying that such actions fostered seamless travel across the continent.

Jean-Christian Koudou, Manager in the Export Development Finance department, made a presentation on the COUNTOUR facility. The facility seeks to promote the development of tourism projects and facilities in Africa to international standards and on a commercial basis through a risk sharing arrangement that leverages Afreximbank's strong credit standing and its preferred creditor status in its member countries.

Babajide Sodipo, Senior Manager, Export Development Advisory, said that the Bank had in place soft infrastructure to support policy, regulatory reforms and other frameworks to ensure that projects were successful.

Accompanying Mr. Ssuubi on the delegation were Sam Sebuliba Male, the Ambassador of Uganda to Egypt, and several members of the Uganda Board of Tourism.

Disclaimer

African Export-Import Bank published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 17:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Public service must rethink development strategies, says Secretary-General
PU
01:50pHome Point Financial Partners with Matic to Offer Customers Lowest Market Rates on Homeowners Insurance
SE
01:25pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Grain Market Report 25th March
PU
01:25pGENE YAW : Senator Yaw Announces $1 Million Natural Gas Expansion Grant to Connect Residents, Businesses in Bradford County
PU
01:25pAHDB HORTICULTURE : New products enable growers to protect £1bn crops
PU
01:20pCENTRAL BANK OF NIGERIA : Communique No. 123 of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting of Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th March, 2019
PU
01:20pAFRICAN EXPORT IMPORT BANK : Uganda's Minister of State for Tourism Visits Afreximbank
PU
01:20pGENE YAW : Senator Yaw Applauds Sullivan County Farm on Receiving First Dairy Investment Grant
PU
01:18pTech, energy shares prop up Wall Street
RE
01:16pUK banks approve fewer mortgages in Feb as Brexit nears - UK Finance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: External Investigation reveals no material impact on financial reports of Wirecard
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
3Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Preliminary report on Ethiopian Airlines crash 'very likely' released this wee..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. aviation agency to overhaul oversight after Boeing crashes

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.