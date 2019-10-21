Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

African Heads of State to Descend on Dubai for Global Business Forum Africa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 08:46am EDT

Presidents of Liberia and Seychelles, 17 African ministers and an array of high-ranking officials among confirmed attendees for fifth edition of forum

Heads of state, 17 ministers, high-ranking government officials and prominent business leaders from Africa have confirmed their participation for the fifth edition of the Global Business Forum Africa (GBF Africa), which takes place November 18-19, 2019 in Dubai.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005379/en/

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Photo: AETOSWire)

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Photo: AETOSWire)

Among the high-level dignitaries attending GBF Africa 2019 are H.E. George Weah, President of Liberia; H.E. Danny Faure, President of Seychelles; and 17 ministers from Sierra Leone, Ghana, Namibia, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Senegal, Uganda, Malawi, Congo, Tanzania, Niger and Liberia. Also attending are senior public and private sector stakeholders from across Africa, including former heads of state, CEOs, entrepreneurs, industry experts and economists.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising GBF Africa 2019 under the theme “Scale Up Africa” in an effort to underline the important role of cross border cooperation in supporting and accelerating Africa’s next phase of sustainable economic growth and development.

“Since its inception, GBF Africa has served as a catalyst for UAE-Africa economic cooperation and business exchange. The upcoming edition of the forum will highlight new high-potential areas where African companies can collaborate with their UAE counterparts to create new business opportunities and capitalise on existing trade and investment potential,” said H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber.

Non-oil trade between Dubai-Africa has increased steadily in recent years, amounting to $37.2 billion in 2018. The trend reflects the expanding trade ties and growing business confidence between the two regions.

Beyond high-level speakers and participants, GBF Africa 2019 offers a comprehensive programme delving into key trends and technologies reshaping African economies, with interactive sessions and panel discussions putting a focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, game-changing partnerships, success stories, opportunities and challenges.

Note to Editors:

Established in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a non-profit public entity, whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai by creating a favourable business environment, supporting the development of business, and by promoting Dubai as an international business hub

Follow the Global Business Forum on:
Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aFNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Increase in Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2019 Earnings
GL
09:01aNasdaq Vice Chairman Bruce E. Aust to Retire
GL
09:01aLitify to Host Legal and Tech Leaders at the Annual LitiQuest on November 7-8, at the iconic TWA Hotel in New York City
GL
09:01aHancock Whitney Announces Accelerated Share Repurchase
GL
09:01aA NEW WAY TO ADDRESS INEQUALITY : Announcing the Aspen Partnership for an Inclusive Economy
GL
09:01aCannabis Formulation Expert Darius Faizi, Ph.D. Joins Hydroponics, Inc. as Head of Research and Development
GL
09:01aKULR Collaborates with NASA on High-Voltage Battery Safety Guide
GL
09:01aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil Renews Support for MIT Energy Initiative's Low-Carbon Research
BU
09:01aTrueCar, AutoNation and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Partner to Help Injured Veterans Get Back Behind the Wheel through DrivenToDrive Program
GL
09:01aSAN JUAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Declares No Cash Distribution for October 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco says no approach from Nicholas Candy, ta..
4Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : GSK to sell two vaccines in $1.1 billion deal to focus on newer treatments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group