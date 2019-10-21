African Heads of State to Descend on Dubai for Global Business Forum Africa

Presidents of Liberia and Seychelles, 17 African ministers and an array of high-ranking officials among confirmed attendees for fifth edition of forum

Heads of state, 17 ministers, high-ranking government officials and prominent business leaders from Africa have confirmed their participation for the fifth edition of the Global Business Forum Africa (GBF Africa), which takes place November 18-19, 2019 in Dubai.

Among the high-level dignitaries attending GBF Africa 2019 are H.E. George Weah, President of Liberia; H.E. Danny Faure, President of Seychelles; and 17 ministers from Sierra Leone, Ghana, Namibia, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Senegal, Uganda, Malawi, Congo, Tanzania, Niger and Liberia. Also attending are senior public and private sector stakeholders from across Africa, including former heads of state, CEOs, entrepreneurs, industry experts and economists.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising GBF Africa 2019 under the theme “Scale Up Africa” in an effort to underline the important role of cross border cooperation in supporting and accelerating Africa’s next phase of sustainable economic growth and development.

“Since its inception, GBF Africa has served as a catalyst for UAE-Africa economic cooperation and business exchange. The upcoming edition of the forum will highlight new high-potential areas where African companies can collaborate with their UAE counterparts to create new business opportunities and capitalise on existing trade and investment potential,” said H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber.

Non-oil trade between Dubai-Africa has increased steadily in recent years, amounting to $37.2 billion in 2018. The trend reflects the expanding trade ties and growing business confidence between the two regions.

Beyond high-level speakers and participants, GBF Africa 2019 offers a comprehensive programme delving into key trends and technologies reshaping African economies, with interactive sessions and panel discussions putting a focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, game-changing partnerships, success stories, opportunities and challenges.

Established in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a non-profit public entity, whose mission is to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai by creating a favourable business environment, supporting the development of business, and by promoting Dubai as an international business hub

