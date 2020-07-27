Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

African Trade Pact Could Boost Income by $450 Billion, World Bank Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 01:59pm EDT

By George Mwangi

An African trade pact could boost regional income by 7%, or $450 billion, speed up wage growth for women, and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty by 2035, the World Bank said Monday.

The African Continental Free Trade Area, or AfCFTA, ratification on July 1 was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report suggests that achieving these gains will be particularly important given the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to cause up to $79 billion in output losses in Africa in 2020.

Tariff liberalization accompanied by a reduction in non-tariff barriers, such as quotas and rules of origin, would boost income by 2.4%, or about $153 billion, the bank said.

While $292 billion would come from trade-facilitation measures that reduce red tape, lower compliance costs for businesses engaged in trade, and make it easier for African businesses to integrate into global supply chains, the bank said.

"The African Continental Free Trade Area has the potential to increase employment opportunities and incomes, helping to expand opportunities for all Africans," said Albert Zeufack, the World Bank's chief economist for Africa. "The AfCFTA is expected to lift around 68 million people out of moderate poverty and make African countries more competitive."

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 2.93% 487.27 Delayed Quote.-11.83%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 3.12% 163.85 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:01pTENARIS : Introducing Digital Box, the gateway to Tenaris's digital integration solutions
PU
01:59pEXCLUSIVE : EU to clear with conditions Alstom, Bombardier deal - sources
RE
01:59pAfrican Trade Pact Could Boost Income by $450 Billion, World Bank Says
DJ
01:51pCalifornia attorney general probing amazon related to worker safety during pandemic -- court filing
RE
01:49pDeutsche Bank tightens fossil fuel lending policies
RE
01:43pTarget to close on Thanksgiving, offer holiday deals in October
RE
01:41pU.S. manufacturing sector regaining momentum, rising COVID-19 threatens recovery
RE
01:40pSoybeans firm on more sales to China, gains limited on good U.S. weather
RE
01:36pEXCLUSIVE : Vaccine alliance eyes range of prices for COVID shots, says $40 would be maximum
RE
01:24pWall Street advances on stimulus bets ahead of busy earnings week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Stimulus bets boost Wall St ahead of busy earnings week
2NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
3SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home
5BMW AG : BMW : to offer fully electric 5-series in emissions push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group