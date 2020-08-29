|
African Union : Outcome Statement - 4th High-Level Policy Dialogue
08/29/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
4TH HIGH-LEVEL TAX POLICY DIALOGUE: A COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE AFRICAN TAX
ADMINISTRATION FORUM AND THE AFRICAN UNION COMMISSION
TAXING RIGHTS FOR AFRICA IN THE NEW WORLD & EFFECTS OF COVID-19: THE ROLE OF TAX
POLICYMAKERS & TAX ADMINISTRATORS
OUTCOME STATEMENT
The 4th ATAF High-Level Tax Policy Dialogue attracted over 529 officials from Ministries of Finance and African Tax Administrations of 48 African Union (AU) member states, Members of Parliament, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Civil Society, African Development Bank (AfDB), African Central Banks, African Stock Exchanges, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Development Partners including DfID and SECO, other key partners, individual tax policy experts and private sector players. The High-Level Tax Policy Dialogue took place virtually through Zoom Conferencing on the 26th and 27th August 2020 under the theme "Taxing Rights for Africa in the New World and Effects of COVID-
The Role of Tax Policymakers and Tax Administrators". The event was jointly organised by the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) and the African Union Commission (AUC), and with the support of the African Development Bank (AfDB).
The three speakers in the Opening Session: Mr Logan Wort (Executive Secretary, ATAF), Mr Muhammad Nami (Chairman, ATAF Executive Council) and H.E. Victor Harison (Commissioner of Economic Affairs, African Union Commission) highlighted the following critical issues:
As countries try to get back on their feet as a result of the uncertainties introduced by COVID-19, countries must remember that behind uncertainty, lies opportunity. The opportunity, to re- channel our efforts towards Domestic Revenue Mobilisation, the opportunity to design and introduce new economies which are cognisant of gender and alive to inclusivity, a continental platform for policymakers and administrators to collaborate, the pursuit of more substantial taxing rights, and the opportunity to mobilise relevant institutions in a way that facilitates a coordinated and formidable African voice in the international tax arena.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shocked all economies and has resulted in significant operational and policy challenges for African tax administrations and large-scale negative growth projections.
African countries introduced measures to ensure business continuity and survival, which measures will add to the already reduced tax revenues in African countries.
The pandemic has forced many people to work from and stay at home, and this has increased online activities, including video conferencing, online marketing, electronic sales and procurement of goods and services, and streaming of electronic media. An increase in digital activities is an indication that taxing rights will form a vital part of the post-pandemic environment for Domestic Revenue Mobilisation; hence the need for African political leadership to weigh in for a positive outcome from the global debate on these rights.
Policy direction is a great tool that African countries can use to ensure effective use of our current resources but also useful for tax collection and closing of loopholes. The ATAF partnership with the African Union could not have come at a better time given the task ahead. An African tax position requires the political backing of the African Union to ensure equitable taxing rights for African countries.
The meeting took note of the complexities surrounding the global debate on the tax challenges arising from the digital economy, including the uncertainty on the timelines towards completion of negotiations. As such, the importance of African countries speaking with one voice for a cohesive approach to the global solution was underscored. The meeting indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed the weaknesses in the tax base of many African countries, putting excessive pressure on the tax revenues. However, the meeting pointed out that COVID-19 presents an opportunity for African countries to gain more taxing rights and pursue a comprehensive African solution that will enable countries to expand their tax base. The meeting emphasised the urgent need to agree on a harmonised African position on the approach toward taxing digital MNEs operating on the continent and to ensure continuous engagement with the global process on taxing the digital economy.
The participants agreed that the African Union (AU) should play a critical role in providing the much- needed political support and leadership on the ongoing discussions on consensus-based solutions. As a starting point, the AU should organise a Continental Tax Dialogue on Tax primarily involving AU Finance Ministers, with the technical support from ATAF, to ensure that critical African positions on the proposed solutions are identified. Thereafter, the AU should provide political support on the positions taken through amongst other actions; making political pronouncements on critical issues on the proposals; engaging other global political organs such as the United Nations, Economic Blocks such as the EU for political negotiations of the new taxing rights and measures to redress the current imbalance in the allocation of taxing rights between the source and residence states.
The meeting noted with appreciation the role that the African Union Commission continues to play in economic matters on the continent in general and taxation issues in particular. The participants further agreed that the African Union Commission in collaboration with ATAF and other partners should play a critical role in coordinating tax policy discussions on the continent, through the creation of a regular continental forum on tax. This would lead to the harmonisation of tax policies and address challenges such as taxation of cross border transactions of multinational enterprises, granting of wasteful tax incentives, enhanced tax policies for critical industries such extractives and development of unified approach on taxation of digital transactions.
The participants were briefed on the proposal by the United States government of implementing Pillar 1 on a Safe Harbor, where Multinational Enterprises (MNEs) would elect whether or not to apply the new rules. Participants noted and agreed that this approach would make the rules tantamount to a voluntary tax and would not solve the current challenges of countries not being able to tax profits of highly digitalised businesses that have experienced exponential increased in their activities as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
The meeting acknowledged that although African countries are facing challenges in implementing unilateral measures of taxing the digital economy, including Digital Services Tax, participants urged countries to continue contributing to the global debate in finding a consensus-based solution. In this regard, the participants agreed that there was an absolute need for African countries to invest in appropriate technologies for tracking and tracing digital transactions. Leveraging on existing data, especially that held by telecom companies and other internet service providers as well as exploiting the emerging technologies such as blockchain technologies could help governments to automate transactions in the economy, enhancing capacity to track and trace digital transactions. It was noted that the suggested approach on taxing digital services (DST), being developed by ATAF on the behest of its membership; will support members who opt for this measure as work continues on the global solution.
The participants noted the current status of development of consensus-based solution where Blueprint Reports, for both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2, have been released for review and comments by the Inclusive Framework Members and thereafter, for discussion in October 2020. The participants noted the benefits of the consensus-based solution to African countries such as the possible allocation of new taxing rights and new simplified measures for applying the current international rules. However, participants expressed concern that the current geopolitical conflict between some developed countries was negatively impacting the development of the global solution, thus delaying the collection of accruing tax.
Participants took note of the projected fall in revenues in African countries, resulting from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the various sectors of the economy. The pandemic came on the backdrop of already fragile African economies, with weak macro-fiscal conditions, high levels of external debt, and increasing fiscal deficits. It was highlighted that the emergency response to the pandemic was limited by the rising cost of borrowing and the slump in commodity prices and demand, resulting in revenue losses of up to 80 per cent for some commodity-dependent African countries.
Participants commended the efforts made by tax administrators to ensure business continuity amid the pandemic, intending to cause minimal disruptions to their business. Participants further commended the efforts of governments to minimise the impact of the loss of revenues on businesses and individuals through the adoption of stimulus packages. Going forward, the meeting noted the need for African jurisdictions to take or strengthen the actions below to sustain an enabling environment for economic recovery and growth. Digitisation of the Africa economy was mentioned as key to increasing efficiency in resource mobilisation, whilst expanding the tax base for the continent. This should entail the development of a holistic approach for taxation of the digital economy, training and building the capacity of tax administrators and officers, and the allocation of a special fund for tax authorities to draw from to improve their operations. There also needs to be a one-stop platform for all tax transactions to take place, to facilitate taxation through electronic means.
The meeting noted that now more than ever in an era of social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, African countries should adopt digital technologies and automate tax administration processes to improve tax compliance and revenue collection. To manage cost, challenges causing inefficiencies in existing systems should be identified and addressed through updates or upgrades rather than the acquisition of new systems. Digitalisation and automation should include the introduction of online registration, filing and payment. It was noted that the use of digital channels and automation of processes reduces the cost of compliance and administration, facilitates ease of compliance, and improves transparency which are all critical to the growth of voluntary compliance.
Participants agreed that it is vital to ensure tax certainty in the tax system in a period of socio-economic uncertainty, especially as the pandemic may have altered the modes or forms of transactions. All relevant agencies in the country should address policy issues cohesively and make sure that both the taxpayers and revenue officials are consistently engaged and educated on the various policy or administrative measures being implemented or withdrawn.
The meeting agreed that the improvement of efficiency in tax policy and administration is vital to the balanced act of effectively providing services to taxpayers while mobilising the much-needed revenue for the provision of socio-economic infrastructures. Also, the meeting agreed that there should be concerted
