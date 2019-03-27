Log in
African Union : Signs MOU with Africa 24 News Network

03/27/2019 | 09:25am EDT

NOTE TO EDITORS

AFRICAN UNION SIGNS MOU WITH AFRICA 24 NEWS NETWORK

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 27 March 2019

The African Union Commission, and Africa 24 GROUP have signed an MoU that will see the two institutions partner to develop and disseminate content aimed at promoting Africa's image and its development narrative.

The partnership with Africa 24 reflects the various ongoing initiatives by the African Union to connect better with its citizens, as well as partner with African private sector enterprises as called for in the ongoing AU Institutional Reforms. The partnership with Africa 24 also reiterates the intent of the African Union to work with partners who share the common objective to popularise Agenda 2063, Africa's strategic framework for driving inclusive and sustainable development and growth and to build a positive narrative of Africa's past, present and future potential to audiences both within the continent and globally.

Ms. Leslie Richer, the Director of Information and Communication of the AU Commission, affirmed that working collaboratively with African media is key for the continental organization in its endeavour to create greater awareness of its mandate and programmes and to ensure that African media and other content providers generate locally produced knowledge that is relevant and supportive of the African development narrative and enhances Africa's influence and position on African and global issues. She reiterated that its only in partnership with African media who are themselves stakeholders in the continent's development can traction and support be gained for Agenda 2063 initiatives which aim to promote regional integration and economic development such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the African Passport & Free Movement of Persons, the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and The Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

Mr. Constant Nemale, the Founder Africa 24 welcomed the partnership with the African Union which reinforces the Africa 24 'Believe in Africa' Program which aims to promote African institutions and commercial enterprises and their efforts to promote growth and development on the continent. Mr. Nemale further asserted that 'we strongly believe this innovative partnership with the African Union will drive our company to achieve its full potential and become one of the largest media group in Africa and a key network for the African Diaspora throughout the world. Africa 24 is the most watched network in French speaking Africa, a token to the demand of such content. By promoting AU vision, our goal is to become the most influential network for Africa and the African Diaspora worldwide, by launching Africa 24 in English, Arabic, Portuguese and various African languages'

Mr. Nemale called on African policy makers, media houses and institutions to identify ways for working collaboratively through regional networks such as Africa 24 to promote a continental awareness and the developmental opportunities that exist for Africa's people in their motherland.

For further information contact

Directorate of Information and Communication | African Union Commission I E-mail: dic@africa-union.org I Web Site: www.au.int I Addis Ababa | Ethiopia

Media inquiry Contacts:

Faith Ochieng | Communication Officer, Agenda 2063 | AUC| E-mail: OchiengJ@africa-union.org

Follow us

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AfricanUnionCommission

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_AfricanUnion

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AUCommission

About Africa 24

Africa 24 is the first African owned global news channel and was launched in 2009. The network which is devoted to news about Africa, broadcasts 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week to audiences in Africa, North America, the Middle East and Europe. Find out more by visiting https://www.africa24tv.com

Follow on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/africa24tv

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AFRICA24TV

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Africa24

Disclaimer

African Union published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 13:24:05 UTC
