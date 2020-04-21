Log in
African Youth Drug Prevention (AYDP) Project Presents Substance Abuse Impact Data in Washington State

04/21/2020 | 09:05am EDT

SEATTLE, Wash., April 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- On April 25 from 1 to 3 p.m., Union of Tigrean Women North America Seattle Chapter, a charitable non-profit organization supporting socio-cultural and educational causes of Ethiopians, invites the community to attend the African Youth Drug Prevention presentation of findings. The presentation will take place at the Washington State Coalition of African Community Leaders (WSCACL) quarterly meeting via Zoom.

WSCACL Event Feb 2020

The African Youth Drug Prevention (AYDP) team will present their neighborhood findings on the influence of substance abuse shops and advertisements as it relates to youth behavior and health.

Sponsored by WSCACL, the AYDP project demonstrates how two different African communities committed to protecting their youth can successfully collaborate to combat a common issue. The project has received support from Public Health Seattle and King County and was formed by a Coalition member partnership between the Union of Tigrean Women North America Seattle Chapter and the Rescue Mission and Prayer Network International.

Information presented will showcase how targeted youth are impacted by billions of advertising dollars and how youth of color disproportionately face negative consequences for their substance use, even though their consumption is often comparable or even lower than white youth.

Meeting participants can log into the Zoom meeting with ID: 614-712-9422 and password: 520716. Past meeting attendees have included: King County Councilmember, Girmay Zahilay; Seattle City Councilmember, Kshama Sawant; and former State Representative and current WSCACL Advisor, Dawn Mason.

About WSCACL

Founded in 2016 by a handful of African community leaders, WSCACL has grown to a Coalition membership of more than 100 leaders, individuals and business owners. It supports African Community organizations and individuals in Washington state committed to sharing resources and promoting collaboration across communities.

WSCACL assists in fostering leadership development, capacity building, community advocacy, training and education, economic empowerment and civic engagement. It receives generous support from the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, Tacoma Urban League, Washington Nonprofits Association, Seattle Foundation, Neighborhood Matching Fund, Center for Multicultural Health, HealthPoint and the Seattle Foundation.

For more information: http://www.wcacl.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Washington-State-Coalition-of-African-Community-Leaders-1771135912904162/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/africanyouthdrugprevention/

*Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0421s2p-wscacl-seattle-300dpi.jpg
*Photo Caption: Seattle, Feb. 22, 2020: Collins Mbugua 15 years; Aman Guesh, 14 years; Victory Massai, 12 years; Brook Guesh, 11 years; King County Councilmember, Girmay Zahilay @BlackDot / Photo credit: Mo$ Wanted Entertainment

News Source: Washington State Coalition of African Community Leaders

Related link: http://www.wcacl.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/african-youth-drug-prevention-aydp-project-presents-substance-abuse-impact-data-in-washington-state/
