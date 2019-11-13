Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

African swine fever in China more severe than previously thought - ADM CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 01:01pm EST

China's African swine fever outbreak is far more severe than previously thought and the full impact of the disease on animal feed producers has yet to be realized, U.S. agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Wednesday.

The fatal pig disease has slashed China's hog herd by as much as half since August 2018 and has already lifted margins for processing soybeans into animal feed, Ray Young, ADM's chief financial officer, told the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference.

Millions of pigs have died from or been culled to control African swine fever (ASF) in China and other Asian countries, such as Vietnam. China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reported a new case of African swine fever on a farm in the southwestern province of Yunnan on Wednesday.

The spread of ASF in China, the world's top pork consumer, has redrawn global food supply chains as the country has had to rely more on imported pork and less on domestic production.

That shift is reducing Chinese imports of raw soybeans, but ADM is expected to benefit as other countries expand livestock production to feed China. This boosts demand for ADM's feed ingredients like soymeal. ADM operates 45 oilseed crushing and origination plants in Europe and the Americas, but none in China.

Annual pork production in China has likely dropped by 20 million tonnes this year, from ADM's previous estimate of a 10-million-tonne decline, Young said.

"We thought that the impact on the global meal market would be felt by the end of the year, the fourth quarter, back half of the year," Young said. "I think probably on a marginal basis, there's been some positive impact. But the overall impact, we probably haven't felt yet in terms of overall crush margins."

That positive impact could add to the $500 million to $600 million in incremental pretax earnings improvements ADM has forecast for 2020, Young said.

ADM shares were down about 1% at midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $42.82.

By Karl Plume
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALUMINIUM DU MAROC -1.66% 1721 End-of-day quote.11.82%
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY -0.69% 42.955 Delayed Quote.6.25%
MIDLAND HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.18 End-of-day quote.-21.33%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pMetLife sued for gender discrimination by ex-chief administrative officer
RE
01:20pChina in focus as West debates critical minerals challenge
RE
01:20pEURASIA MINING : Exercise of Options, Warrants & Accelerator Clause
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pOne day ahead of deadline, Trump says he'll decide on auto tariffs 'soon'
RE
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, San Francisco Area — October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Phoenix area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Los Angeles area – October 2019
PU
01:15pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Consumer Price Index, Alaska area – October 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Shares, bond yields slip on sour trade deal sentiment
3TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
4BMW AG : TESLA'S 'MADE IN GERMANY': Musk sets up shop in Berlin
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 558 million in Q3 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group