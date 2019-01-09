After Closing Series B Round, Digital Health Company Tridiuum Adds SVP Focused on Customer Experience and is Expanding Sales Operations

Digital health company Tridiuum Inc., which announced its $9.5-million
Series B round last month, is expanding its senior leadership team and
its sales force.
Leadership Team
Tridiuum welcomed to the leadership
team Laurie Shanaman, who assumed the title of senior vice
president, Implementation and Customer Success, on January 2.
“Shanaman was most recently healthcare partner executive at Ricoh
Americas Corporation, where she had been a thought leader helping to
strengthen client relationships among top customer accounts,” said
Tridiuum CEO Mark Redlus. “She has more than 30 years of global
experience in healthcare and consultative IT sales and
services/solutions delivery, with expertise in vertical market
consulting, marketing, sales, installation and management.”
Adding that Shanaman has worked with the largest healthcare systems in
the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Redlus said:
“Laurie has dedicated her career to improving the quality of healthcare
and driving operational efficiency through information technology,
workflow solutions and consulting services. Her demonstrated success in
building IT strategy and multiyear technology-adoption roadmaps has
helped providers across the globe to solve their most difficult
challenges.
“Laurie, who started her career as installation director at Siemens
Medical (now Cerner) and held various healthcare market positions at
Zebra Technologies; Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc.; and Hewlett-Packard,” added
Redlus, “has developed a deep expertise in driving waste out of complex
clinical and administrative workflows that will serve Tridiuum well as
it continues to grow.”
Shanaman holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and
marketing from Drexel University. She resides in Downingtown, Pa.
Sales Team
“Just as the proceeds from the financing
round are fueling our product development, they also enable us to
expand our sales operation,” said Redlus. “Besides enhancing internal
sales support by adding business development and account management
staff, we will be establishing an external sales force, serving the
Northeast/MidAtlantic, Southeast, Midwest and West Coast regions. ORS
Partners is supporting our search for regional heads.”
Redlus noted that ORS Partners also is handling recruitment for almost a
dozen new staff expected to be added this quarter, filling sales and
product development positions.
About Tridiuum Inc.
Tridiuum’s
behavioral health solution
accelerates identifying, managing, and treating behavioral health across
the continuum of care. Its cloud-based platform, Tridiuum1, delivers
improvements in access, management and outcomes – for patients,
providers, and health systems. The Tridiuum1 platform delivers
actionable insights at the point of care. The company’s scalable
behavioral health outcomes management technology – including its
Behavioral Health Index score, a unique metric to quantify behavioral
health – seamlessly integrates with most electronic health records and
health-IT software. More than 600 clinical facilities use Tridiuum’s
proprietary technology, with more than 2,500 behavioral health providers
using the platform to currently assess more than 4,400 patients a day.
