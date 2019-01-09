After Closing Series B Round, Digital Health Company Tridiuum Adds SVP Focused on Customer Experience and is Expanding Sales Operations

Digital health company Tridiuum Inc., which announced its $9.5-million Series B round last month, is expanding its senior leadership team and its sales force.

Leadership Team

Tridiuum welcomed to the leadership team Laurie Shanaman, who assumed the title of senior vice president, Implementation and Customer Success, on January 2.

“Shanaman was most recently healthcare partner executive at Ricoh Americas Corporation, where she had been a thought leader helping to strengthen client relationships among top customer accounts,” said Tridiuum CEO Mark Redlus. “She has more than 30 years of global experience in healthcare and consultative IT sales and services/solutions delivery, with expertise in vertical market consulting, marketing, sales, installation and management.”

Adding that Shanaman has worked with the largest healthcare systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Redlus said: “Laurie has dedicated her career to improving the quality of healthcare and driving operational efficiency through information technology, workflow solutions and consulting services. Her demonstrated success in building IT strategy and multiyear technology-adoption roadmaps has helped providers across the globe to solve their most difficult challenges.

“Laurie, who started her career as installation director at Siemens Medical (now Cerner) and held various healthcare market positions at Zebra Technologies; Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc.; and Hewlett-Packard,” added Redlus, “has developed a deep expertise in driving waste out of complex clinical and administrative workflows that will serve Tridiuum well as it continues to grow.”

Shanaman holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and marketing from Drexel University. She resides in Downingtown, Pa.

Sales Team

“Just as the proceeds from the financing round are fueling our product development, they also enable us to expand our sales operation,” said Redlus. “Besides enhancing internal sales support by adding business development and account management staff, we will be establishing an external sales force, serving the Northeast/MidAtlantic, Southeast, Midwest and West Coast regions. ORS Partners is supporting our search for regional heads.”

Redlus noted that ORS Partners also is handling recruitment for almost a dozen new staff expected to be added this quarter, filling sales and product development positions.

About Tridiuum Inc.

Tridiuum’s behavioral health solution accelerates identifying, managing, and treating behavioral health across the continuum of care. Its cloud-based platform, Tridiuum1, delivers improvements in access, management and outcomes – for patients, providers, and health systems. The Tridiuum1 platform delivers actionable insights at the point of care. The company’s scalable behavioral health outcomes management technology – including its Behavioral Health Index score, a unique metric to quantify behavioral health – seamlessly integrates with most electronic health records and health-IT software. More than 600 clinical facilities use Tridiuum’s proprietary technology, with more than 2,500 behavioral health providers using the platform to currently assess more than 4,400 patients a day.

