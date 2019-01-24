After Decades of Success in the Delaware Courts, Attorney Stuart Grant Sees His Winning Streak Extend to Horse Racing as Monomoy Girl Named 2018 3-Year-Old Filly of the Year

Monomoy
Girl was named 3-Year-Old Filly of the Year at the 2018
Eclipse Awards, the annual event to honor achievements in
Thoroughbred racing. Though she lost out on Horse of the Year honors to
Justify, Monomoy
Girl’s owners, Stuart
Grant, Michael Dubb, Michael Caruso and Sol Kumin, couldn’t be
happier with their prize filly – only the third filly to win both the
Breeder’s Cup Distaff and the Kentucky Oaks in the same year.
Grant,
who co-founded the law firm Grant & Eisenhofer P.A., bought his first
racehorse in 2002. While he has had substantial success in the
courtroom, Grant considers the Eclipse Award to be one of his proudest
moments.
“Monomoy Girl has raw talent, but it takes an incredible team to get to
this level. The Eclipse Award is a symbol of our collective work and
dedication,” said Grant.
“2018 was an inflection point in the sport for me. I made a strategic
decision to trim my racing stock and focus on higher quality horses like
Monomoy Girl through partnerships with friends like Michael Dubb,
Michael Caruso and Sol Kumin. At the same time, through my home-breds
and my training and breeding farms, I can still provide opportunities to
up-and-coming talent within the sport.”
In addition to Monomoy Girl’s almost perfect season for trainer Brad Cox
– she won 6 of 7 starts in 2018, with only a disqualification marring
her perfect record – Grant’s racing portfolio also had some other
significant wins throughout the 2018 season.
Thewayiam (FR) scored a hat trick of impressive Graded Stakes wins at
Gulfstream Park and went on to be runner-up in the $1,000,000 G1 Belmont
Oaks for trainer Graham Motion. Also at Gulfstream Park, Stormy Victoria
(FR) won the South Beach Stakes on Pegasus World Cup Day for trainer
Christophe Clement.
Other 2018 notables include Celestial Insight, a Graded Stakes placed
daughter of the formidable Scat Daddy, Just Talkin, the full-sister to
millionaire Lady Shipman, and Social Paranoia who finished his
2-year-old season with a 3rd in the G3 Pilgrim for trainer Todd Pletcher.
Grant
says 2019 looks like it’s off to a good start with 3-year-old gelding
Red Gum winning his 2019 debut in a MSW at Laurel Park. Monomoy Girl is
back in training after taking a well-deserved rest in Florida. She’ll
make her start this season in the Apple Blossom Handicap at Oaklawn on
April 14, 2019. Grant and two of his partners in Monomoy Girl, Sol Kumin
and Michael Dubb, are also breaking in a crop of 20 promising two year
olds and odds are there’s a star or two in the making who will debut
under the colors of Grant’s racing stable, The Elkstone Group, later
this year.
Grant’s home-breds, born at his C-Dog Farm in Chesapeake City, MD, are
beginning their careers at The Camden Training Center in Camden, SC. He
keeps a broodmare band of 25 and breeds both to race and sell at public
auction.
Grant combines his love of horses with his strong belief in
philanthropy. Through his I
Could Do Great Things Foundation, each year Grant
offers University of Delaware students a paid internship at The
Elkstone Group’s training facility, Camden
Training Center. This 10-week opportunity provides a hands-on look
at the world of thoroughbred racehorses, and Grant hopes the experience
will help nurture the next generation of veterinarians and turf
professionals.
Grant retired from the law firm he founded, Grant & Eisenhofer, in
September 2018. He has since co-founded Bench
Walk Advisors, an investment advisor created and run by a unique
combination of litigators and financial investment professionals which
provides litigation financing to law firms and litigants throughout the
U.S., UK, Canada and Australia.
