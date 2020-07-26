After Early Success, South Africa Buckles Under Coronavirus Surge

By Gabriele Steinhauser and Aaisha Dadi Patel

JOHANNESBURG -- Lauded in the early stages of the pandemic for taking decisive steps to limit Covid-19 infections, South Africa is now battling one of the world's fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks that is overpowering hospitals and has caused a dramatic increase in deaths.

Public schools, which partially reopened in early June, will close for four weeks starting Monday, as the country enters a peak-infection period that models suggest could stretch into September. Africa's most developed economy now has confirmed 434,200 cases of Covid-19, the fifth-highest toll in the world behind the more-populous U.S., Brazil, India and Russia.

"The coronavirus storm has indeed arrived," President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday, in his 11th address to the nation since the first case of coronavirus was identified in early March. "As a country, we have never before faced such a severe crisis or such an abrupt disruption of our lives."

South Africa's sharp increase in hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks followed the June reopening of large parts of the economy. It is a Catch-22 that spotlights how economic realities are restricting politicians' ability to act against the pandemic in low- and middle-income countries that can't afford the large stimulus packages adopted by richer nations. In April and May, the World Health Organization and other public-health officials praised Mr. Ramaphosa for successfully keeping transmissions at bay through one of the world's strictest lockdowns.

The real number of coronavirus infections is likely to be much higher than the official count. South Africa's hardest-hit province, Gauteng, which is home to its economic and political capitals Johannesburg and Pretoria, said Friday that it has now moved to testing only patients in need of hospitalization and medical staff. Nationwide, nearly one-fourth of tests are coming back positive.

On Wednesday, the South African Medical Research Council said that between May 6 and July 14 it counted 17,090 extra deaths compared with previous years -- an increase of 59%. That is far above the 6,655 people that the health ministry says had died of the disease.

Debbie Bradshaw, the council's chief specialist scientist, said excess deaths were increasing much faster than during the HIV/AIDS epidemic that ravaged South Africa in the late 90s and early 2000s. "We're reliving those years in weeks now," she said.

Doctors working in public hospitals in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa's two largest cities, say they are running out of beds and have to split oxygen ports so that one tank can support two patients. In Eastern Cape, the country's poorest province, nurses and cleaning staff have gone on strike over a lack of protective gear, leaving patients in one maternity hospital to give birth on squalid floors, according to a doctor there.

"Our hospitals can't cope with this burden of disease," said one doctor at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg's Soweto township, which now has the highest number of active infections in the country. "The system wasn't designed to have this degree of stress."

At Baragwanath, which with 3,200 beds is Africa's largest hospital, psychiatrists have been drafted to help care for Covid-19 patients and doctors and nurses are given just five N-95 masks -- which filter out small, virus-carrying particles -- a month, the doctor said. Some staff buy their own protective gear, because they don't trust that masks supplied by the hospital meet regulatory standards, the doctor said.

A spokesman at Baragwanath hospital referred a request for comment to the provincial health department. A spokeswoman for the department said tents have been set up for patients awaiting their test results and to isolate those with mild symptoms in an effort to decongest hospitals. She also said that the province had sufficient supplies of protective equipment and would contact Baragwanath management to ensure the hospital had what it needed.

Mr. Ramaphosa's government now has to flatten the infection curve while trying to contain further damage to an economy that was in recession and battling a 30% unemployment rate before the pandemic reached its borders.

The lockdown -- which banned outside exercise and the sale of nonessential goods, including alcohol and cigarettes -- has taken a huge economic toll. Retail sales plunged by 50% in April, according to figures released this week. The central bank has said that gross domestic product collapsed by an annualized 33% between April and June. For the full year, the bank expects the economy to shrink by 7.3%, the largest contraction since the end of apartheid in 1994.

A recent survey by the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit, a group of academics, found that more than a quarter of workers lost their income in April, while nearly half of households ran out of money to buy food.

In June, Mr. Ramaphosa opened up large parts of the economy even though infections were rising, especially in poor areas where living conditions make social distancing impossible. Hairdressers, beauty salons and restaurants were allowed to reopen -- including indoor dining -- as were cinemas and theaters, albeit with capacity limitations.

Since then, Mr. Ramaphosa has been forced to again tighten some regulations. Earlier this month, with alcohol-related trauma patients taking up hospital beds, he reimposed a ban on alcohol sales. The four-week school closure, was announced after several thousand students and teachers were found to have the virus. In Gauteng province alone, more than 3,000 students, teachers and support staff tested positive and 12 teachers have died of Covid-19.

Amid the human suffering, several high-profile cases of alleged theft of funds earmarked for medical supplies, food parcels and unemployment benefits have made headlines. South Africans, accustomed to stories of official corruption during the scandal-hit presidency of Mr. Ramaphosa's predecessor Jacob Zuma, have been joking darkly about "Covidpreneurs." Mr. Ramaphosa said at least 36 cases of alleged fraud linked to Covid-19 funds are being investigated.

Malcom Moyo, a 32-year-old father of three, said his family had no savings to fall back on when he lost his job as a waiter at the end of March. "I felt helpless because I needed food and winter clothes for my girls," he said. He said he's going back to work next week -- at reduced hours.

