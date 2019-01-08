After Hosting Record-Breaking User Conference, Baker Hill Announces Prosper 2019

Company opens registration for fourth annual conference, designed to educate, engage and connect attendees with industry and solution experts

Baker Hill, a leading provider of technology solutions for common loan origination, risk and relationship management, CECL compliance, and smart data analytics, announced open registration for Prosper 2019, the company’s three-day industry conference designed to inform and inspire attendees. Prosper will take place April 28-30 at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee.

Prosper, Baker Hill’s premier industry event, is an insightful three-day conference designed to educate and inspire attendees. The conference will provide guests with an opportunity to discover how to best leverage Baker Hill NextGen®, the expert solution for lending, risk management, CECL compliance, and analytics, in combination with exploring new solutions to help financial institutions reduce risk, drive growth and increase profitability.

Attendees will have opportunities to learn more about the latest Baker Hill NextGen® CECL solution. Launched in Q4 2018, the solution is the industry’s go-to resource for CECL preparedness and is the first CECL solution to fully integrate with a loan origination and portfolio risk management platform, providing the ultimate holistic view of risk in a comprehensive framework for financial institutions to establish, evaluate and validate credit risk.

Attendees can expect to interact with every level across financial institutions, including C-level executives, to exchange perspectives and other valuable expertise. Those in attendance will also meet with Baker Hill’s leadership team and industry experts who support financial institutions’ solutions.

Prosper 2019 will feature keynote speaker, JP Nichols. Nichols is Managing Director at FinTech Forge, helping financial institutions build and leverage their innovative capacity through strategic partnerships and investments. Nichols is well known in the FinTech community, named to the FinServ 25 as one of the most influential voices in banking. He also launched and hosts Serial Intrapreneur, a show looking at leaders who battle the status quo to innovate and drive change.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, Prosper has become one of the industry’s leading user conferences, with many attendees returning year after year. “One of the primary reasons we come to Prosper is to gain insights into what’s going on across the industry,” said Will Parsons, Portfolio Risk Manager at Citizens and Farmers Bank. “The other benefit of attending Prosper is the opportunity to meet new users from other institutions that are often times sharing best practices, tips and tricks that we can then use to help get through our own complex processes.”

With various networking activities to choose from, Prosper 2019 is an ideal event for industry analysts, consultants, prospects and clients to connect and discuss the latest financial trends with other industry leaders. In addition to the conference sessions, attendees can build relationships while participating in activities such as touring the Country Music Hall of Fame, swinging some clubs at TopGolf Nashville, or exploring Nashville’s top BBQ spots and breweries.

“After the tremendous success of Prosper 2018, we are excited to use this momentum to create a conference solely for the benefit of our clients and industry experts,” said John M. Deignan, President and CEO of Baker Hill. “Baker Hill’s annual client meeting presents a forum to discover useful information and valuable networking opportunities.”

