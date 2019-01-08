After Hosting Record-Breaking User Conference, Baker Hill Announces Prosper 2019

Baker
Hill, a leading provider of technology solutions for common loan
origination, risk and relationship management, CECL compliance, and
smart data analytics, announced open registration for Prosper 2019, the
company’s three-day industry conference designed to inform and inspire
attendees. Prosper will take place April 28-30 at the JW Marriott in
Nashville, Tennessee.
Prosper, Baker Hill’s premier industry event, is an insightful three-day
conference designed to educate and inspire attendees. The conference
will provide guests with an opportunity to discover how to best leverage
Baker Hill NextGen®, the expert solution for lending, risk management,
CECL compliance, and analytics, in combination with exploring new
solutions to help financial institutions reduce risk, drive growth and
increase profitability.
Attendees will have opportunities to learn more about the latest Baker
Hill NextGen® CECL solution. Launched in Q4 2018, the solution is the
industry’s go-to resource for CECL preparedness and is the first CECL
solution to fully integrate with a loan origination and portfolio risk
management platform, providing the ultimate holistic view of risk in a
comprehensive framework for financial institutions to establish,
evaluate and validate credit risk.
Attendees can expect to interact with every level across financial
institutions, including C-level executives, to exchange perspectives and
other valuable expertise. Those in attendance will also meet with Baker
Hill’s leadership team and industry experts who support financial
institutions’ solutions.
Prosper 2019 will feature keynote speaker, JP Nichols. Nichols is
Managing Director at FinTech Forge, helping financial institutions build
and leverage their innovative capacity through strategic partnerships
and investments. Nichols is well known in the FinTech community, named
to the FinServ 25 as one of the most influential voices in banking. He
also launched and hosts Serial Intrapreneur, a show looking at leaders
who battle the status quo to innovate and drive change.
Now in its fourth consecutive year, Prosper has become one of the
industry’s leading user conferences, with many attendees returning year
after year. “One of the primary reasons we come to Prosper is to gain
insights into what’s going on across the industry,” said Will Parsons,
Portfolio Risk Manager at Citizens and Farmers Bank. “The other benefit
of attending Prosper is the opportunity to meet new users from other
institutions that are often times sharing best practices, tips and
tricks that we can then use to help get through our own complex
processes.”
With various networking activities to choose from, Prosper 2019 is an
ideal event for industry analysts, consultants, prospects and clients to
connect and discuss the latest financial trends with other industry
leaders. In addition to the conference sessions, attendees can build
relationships while participating in activities such as touring the
Country Music Hall of Fame, swinging some clubs at TopGolf Nashville, or
exploring Nashville’s top BBQ spots and breweries.
“After the tremendous success of Prosper 2018, we are excited to use
this momentum to create a conference solely for the benefit of our
clients and industry experts,” said John M. Deignan, President and CEO
of Baker Hill. “Baker Hill’s annual client meeting presents a forum to
discover useful information and valuable networking opportunities.”
To register for Prosper 2019, view the agenda and learn more, please
visit here.
About Baker Hill
Baker Hill empowers financial institutions to work smarter, reduce risk
and drive more profitable relationships. The company delivers a single
unified platform with modern solutions to solve CECL calculations and
streamline loan origination and portfolio risk management for
commercial, small business and consumer lending. The Baker Hill NextGen® platform
also delivers sophisticated analytics and marketing solutions that
support sound business decisions to mitigate risk, generate growth and
maximize profitability. Baker Hill is the expert solution for loan
origination, portfolio risk and relationship management, CECL compliance
and analytics for financial institutions in the United States. For more
information, visit www.bakerhill.com.
