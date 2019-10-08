After, Inc. Publishes Latest Research on California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA)  Effective Jan. 1, 2020  and Its Implications for Manufacturers

NORWALK, Conn., Oct 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- After, Inc., a pioneer in the Warranty Services industry, has delivered innovative warranty marketing, analytics and program management services to top-tier manufacturers since 2005. As an industry leader, After, Inc. stays on top of regulations that may affect its manufacturing clients. The California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) is one of these.



The CCPA, passed on June 28, 2019, provides California residents with the rights to: know what personal information is being collected about them; to access that information; to know if their personal information is disclosed and to whom; to know if their personal information is sold and to opt out of the sale; and to receive equal service and price whether or not they exercise their privacy rights.



A company is subject to the law if it is a for-profit business that collects personal data, does business in California, and satisfies one of the following: a) has gross revenues over $25 million, b) has information on over 50,000 customers, households or devices, or c) earns more than 50% of its revenue from selling personal information.



While this law pertains only to California residents, other states are considering similar versions, meaning that businesses must take the steps necessary to ensure that their data systems and processes are updated for compliance.



To help manufacturers prepare for CCPA, After, Inc. put together a checklist of eight key workstreams (see image). Each of these workstreams requires cross-functional communication and coordination across operations, marketing, finance, legal and customer service.



This is not an easy task, so After, Inc. suggests that manufacturers start preparing today. On the bright side, if companies have already satisfied the GDPR requirements for their European customers, they have a significant head start.



After, Inc.'s research also covers the requirements for third party service providers that have access to California resident data on their clients' behalves, for "advertising or marketing, analytics and similar services."



Note: Manufacturers should seek legal counsel to determine specifically how CCPA applies to their company.



To download After, Inc.'s infographic "8 Things Every Manufacturer Must Do to Prepare for CCPA," click here (PDF) - http://afterinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/CCPA-Infographic-8-Things-for-Manufacturer-Compliance-Sept-20191.pdf



You can also find the full CCPA article on the After, Inc. blog at http://afterinc.com/3216-2/.



