After, Inc. to launch new QuickReg solution at Warranty Chain Management (WCM) Conference on March 12-14, 2019

03/05/2019 | 12:15pm EST

After, Inc.

NORWALK, Conn., Mar 05, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- After, Inc., a global leader in the warranty services industry since 2005, announced today that it will launch QuickReg(TM), its next-generation registration tool, at the Warranty Chain Management Conference next week.

QuickReg(TM) provides a simple way for consumers to register their new products through their mobile phone, via text, email or attached picture. After's cloud-based solution - with AI features such as smart image recognition and location awareness - allows a new owner to register a product right out of the box - no unique code or registration card required - in less than one minute.

"The registration process has evolved over the past five years, as more connected devices have prompted customers to take advantage of the benefits of product registration," says Nate Baldwin, After, Inc. CEO. "QuickReg is designed to bring the ease of connected device registration to non-connected products. QuickReg gives customers access to product information and updates, but is also designed to aid technicians, builders and dealers to register customers and ensure proper maintenance of their products. We are excited to share this solution with the manufacturing community."

After, Inc. is a Gold Sponsor at the Warranty Chain Management Conference, and will have senior leaders there to demo QuickReg(TM), as well as its entire suite of Warranty Solutions.

If you plan on attending the conference, you won't want to miss the opportunity to stop by their booth.

About After, Inc.:

After, Inc. is a global leader in the warranty services industry. Its predictive analytics, data-driven marketing strategies, reporting and program administration are second to none. After, Inc. partners with some of the world's top brands to help transform their warranty businesses, driving customer satisfaction post-purchase, higher product reliability, deeper brand equity and additional revenue / profit opportunities.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Conn. with offices in New York City, After, Inc. is part of the EPIC Holdings family of companies, which also includes EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and PowerGuard Specialty Insurance Services.

Learn more at: http://afterinc.com/

News Source: After Inc.

Related link: http://afterinc.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/after-inc-to-launch-new-quickreg-solution-at-warranty-chain-management-wcm-conference-on-march-12-14-2019/
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.