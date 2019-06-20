After Scattered Efforts, Congress Weighs Blanket Tax Breaks for Disaster Victims -- Update

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers are attempting to impose structure on tax breaks for disaster victims, seeking an end to a haphazard process that often leads to uneven results and leaves some people waiting years for relief.

The list of storms that caused financial damage to households has grown since Congress last completed a disaster tax bill, and breaks for disasters in 2018 and 2019, including Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas and flooding in Nebraska, are stalled.

Democrats, who control the House, are advancing a proposal that would create tax provisions that would apply to all major disasters, rather choosing which breaks apply where.

The House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Thursday on a measure that would start moving Congress in that direction. The proposal would cover all presidentially declared major disasters between the beginning of 2018 and 30 days after the bill becomes law. It could be the basis for more permanent legislation that would automatically trigger a standard set of tax breaks when disasters occur.

The proposed breaks include penalty-free access to retirement funds, a tax credit for employers that pay their workers even while they are closed, and greater ability to deduct casualty losses. The disaster portions of the bill would reduce federal revenue by $9 billion over a decade.

"We use these disaster situations to reward some areas and punish others, " said Rep. Mike Thompson (D., Calif.), the bill's sponsor. "When Americans experience disaster, they need to know that their federal government is there for them. So I want us to do our work in a way that will ensure that if people are harmed, that we're there to help them."

Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) said Wednesday that he would support a permanent set of disaster-tax provisions. "I kind of wonder why we haven't done that already," he said.

The House's disaster-tax provisions are part of a larger bill that would revive lapsed tax breaks and extend some incentives expiring later this year. The broader measure is likely to advance in the House but some provisions will hit trouble in the Republican-controlled Senate, especially higher estate taxes.

Lawmakers' approach to tax relief for disasters is separate from post-disaster spending, and the tax side has been scattershot, both in terms of what incentives get offered and which disasters are included. Some provisions are permanent, but others aren't. Some disasters get tax assistance; others don't.

After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Congress responded with an unusually large set of tax breaks, including an economic-development zone with tax-favored bonds and a suite of tax incentives, such as breaks for education, business losses and charitable contributions.

Then, for 2008 and 2009, Congress passed another set of benefits that applied generally to any federally declared disasters in that time frame.

But those benefits lapsed, and taxpayers affected by superstorm Sandy in 2012 in New York and New Jersey never got enough support in Congress for tax relief. The situation frustrated lawmakers from those states, including Rep. Bill Pascrell (D., N.J.), a Ways and Means member who had been pushing for that relief and who now favors a more uniform approach to disaster tax breaks.

Those affected in 2017 by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria received tax breaks that year. Thursday's bill includes a few breaks for Sandy victims, letting some qualify retroactively for a larger earned-income tax credit and child tax credit.

"We've had sort of a history of sporadic knee-jerk response from Congress based on the intensity and notoriety of a particular storm," said Patrick Tolan, a professor at Western Michigan University's Cooley Law School. "If collectively there is a lot of notoriety, Congress is going to respond. But if it's an individual [, geographically] isolated incident, it doesn't get Congress's attention."

Last year, the Republican-controlled House passed a disaster-tax bill, but it was contained in a larger bill that never became law.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas), then the Ways and Means Committee chairman, resisted a set of automatic tax provisions, arguing that each disaster is different and that Congress should tailor its approach.

Rep. Adrian Smith (R., Neb.), whose rural district has been hit by this year's floods, said Congress should give Americans the "certainty" of a permanent tax policy, but said supplemental legislation might nevertheless be needed to address specific incidents.

But Rep. Tom Rice (R., S.C.), who represents a coastal district hit by Florence, said tax relief after disasters should be big for all or small for all.

"The amount of relief varies from disaster to disaster, and it's based too much on the seniority of your representative and not enough on the need in the community," he said. "Katrina was kind of a reset on the public's expectation on disaster relief, and I think we haven't come to grips with exactly what the role of the federal government is."

