Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

After Scientific Breakthrough: Digid Seeks FDA Approval for Its Rapid Corona Antigen Test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 09:50pm EDT

Mainz, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - At the high-security laboratory of the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) in Braunschweig, Germany, the revolutionary Cantisense™ technology of the German health technology company Digital Diagnostics AG was used for the first time to successfully detect SARS-CoV-2 viruses in high measuring accuracy in test liquids.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7052/56911_119b98cb04e5d8c4_001.jpg

Figure 1: Point-of-care test kit: sensor hub, biosensor, mobile device

With digid's point-of-care solution, the measurement results are transmitted wirelessly from a sensor hub to a mobile device. By connecting to a secure analytics platform, the numerous sensor data can be augmented with further data and processed anonymously for research and diagnostic applications. (prototype/copyright: Digital Diagnostics AG)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7052/56911_119b98cb04e5d8c4_001full.jpg

In contrast to PCR testing, the new test provides a clear electronic "YES" or "NO" information within a few minutes, saving precious time in the diagnosis. What's more, the Digid Cantisense™ SARS-CoV-2 Test directly detects the presence of the virus while other rapid tests only recognize antibodies.

Konstantin Kloppstech, CTO at Digital Diagnostics, says: "Recent test series at the HZI high-security laboratory have shown that SARS-CoV-2 viruses can be detected directly using our Cantisense technology and without the need for PCR or further sample processing. This is a scientific breakthrough. We have coated cantilevers with a capture layer of highly specific monoclonal antibodies, which can reliably bind SARS-CO-2 viruses in the test fluid."

Constantin von Gersdorff, CEO of Digital Diagnostics, said: "The next step will be to initiate clinical studies with patient samples. To this end, we have already established international collaborations with leading hospitals."​

With Digid's test kit, the measurement results are transmitted wirelessly from a sensor hub to a mobile device. By connecting to a secure analytics platform, the sensor data can be augmented with further data and processed anonymously for research and diagnostic applications.

Due to its measurement speed and the highly reliable results, the test is particularly suitable to support the containment of the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. The test offers the possibility of simple and rapid testing of patients and medical staff as an alternative to laboratory tests and enables reliable identification of infected persons within minutes. The possible areas of application therefore also include screening for access control at airports and railway stations, hospitals and specially protected areas (such as retirement homes) as well as for companies who want to ensure that their production runs smoothly and safely.

Digital Diagnostics has applied for approval of the Digid Cantisense™ SARS-CoV-2 Test by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Digid aims to provide millions of units by July 2020. A further scaling of capacities is planned in the short term. The experts at Digital Diagnostics are also working at full speed to further develop the technology and to adapt the point-of-care testing procedure for use by consumers at home.​

Press contact
Thomas Huber
semanticom GmbH
+49 30 275 80 81 11
digid-pr@semanticom.eu

Related Images

point-of-care-test-kit-sensor-hub.jpg
Point-of-care test kit: sensor hub, biosensor, mobile device
With digid's point-of-care solution, the measurement results are transmitted wirelessly from a sensor hub to a mobile device. By connecting to a secure analytics platform, the numerous sensor data can be augmented with further data and processed anonymously for research and diagnostic applications. (prototype/copyright: Digital Diagnostics AG)

Related Links

https://digid.com/en/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56911


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05/29Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market 2019-2023 | Demand of Digital Signatures to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05/29Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global External Nasal Dilator Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with GlaxoSmithKline Plc and HealthRight Products LLC | Technavio
BU
05/29Nutricosmetics Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Aging Population to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05/29Global Coke Market 2020-2024 | Demand For Zinc to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05/29HARBORSIDE INC : . Announces Intent to Restate Certain Historical Financial Statements and Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements and MD&A
AQ
05/29PROPETRO INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of ProPetro Holding Corp. - PUMP
PR
05/29GODADDY INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of GoDaddy Inc. - GDDY
PR
05/29ADTRAN INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
BU
05/29MESA AIR 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesa Air Group, Inc. - MESA
BU
05/29ZUORA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Zuora, Inc. - ZUO
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : Pot producer Canopy Growth's loss bigger than expected
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Edging closer to bailout, Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: Agreement on Lufthansa's stabilization package

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group