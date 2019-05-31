Log in
After U.S. Blacklisting of Huawei, China Plans 'Unreliable' Foreigners List

05/31/2019 | 08:00am EDT

BEIJING--China plans to set up a list of foreign companies and other entities that the government deems unreliable, as Beijing ups the pressure in its escalating trade dispute with the U.S.

China's Commerce Ministry announced Friday it will create an "unreliable entity list" comprised of foreign companies, organizations and individuals. The list will target entities that "disobey market rules, deviate from contractual obligations," block supplies to Chinese companies for noncommercial purposes and otherwise damage Chinese companies' legitimate rights, spokesman Gao Feng said according to a transcript of a briefing posted on the ministry's website.

Details such as what kinds of entities would be placed on the list and what the consequences or punishments of being listed would be weren't specified. But Mr. Gao said that detail would be released soon.

His remarks suggest the measure is retaliation for recent U.S. moves. He cited unilateralism, trade protectionism and other provocations to the international trade order and said "some foreign entities" had harmed the interests of Chinese companies and threatened China's national security and interests.

China's announcement of the new list comes about two weeks after Washington escalated its battle against telecommunications gear and smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co. The U.S. Commerce Department placed Huawei and its affiliates on an "entity list," requiring suppliers to get licenses to provide American technology to Huawei.

That move threatens to constrain Huawei's access to critical U.S.-made components, including semiconductors and software, and it escalated tensions between Washington and Beijing following the near breakdown in talks to resolve their trade conflict.

Lin Zhu

