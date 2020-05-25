After a big drop in April, in May the sentiment indicator improved

The sentiment indicator at the monthly level higher
The value of the sentiment indicator in May 2020 (at -33.1 percentage points - p.p.) increased by 6.5 p.p. compared to April 2020 (at -39.6 p.p.). It was 33.2 percentage points below the long-term average.
The monthly increase was influenced by almost all confidence indicators: in manufacturing (by 4.9 p.p.), among consumers (by 1.1 p.p.), in retail trade (by 0.3 p.p.) and in services (by 0.2 p.p.). The confidence indicator in construction had a negative influence (by 0.1 p.p.).
The economic sentiment at the annual level again significantly lower
In May 2020 the sentiment indicator decreased by 40.8 p.p. over May 2019.
The annual decline was influenced by all confidence indicators: in services (by 17.2 p.p.), in manufacturing (by 11.9 p.p.), among consumers (by 7.3 p.p.), in retail trade (by 2.4 p.p.) and in construction (by 2.0 p.p.).
