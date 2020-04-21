Log in
After ventilators, Xerox now plans to make hand sanitizers

04/21/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
The company logo for Xerox is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Xerox Holdings Corp said on Tuesday it will make hand sanitizer in its factories in the United States and Canada to fight the spread of coronavirus, and start deliveries to healthcare organizations later this month.

The U.S. printer maker, which walked away from its $35 billion bid for HP Inc last month, plans http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200421:nBw8HRKBca to produce about 140,000 gallons of hand sanitizer gel by June.

Xerox had earlier partnered https://www.news.xerox.com/news/Xerox-and-Vortran-Medical-partnering-to-mass-produce-disposable-ventilators with Vortran Medical Technology to make ventilators with an aim to produce as many as 1 million devices in the coming months.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

