After ventilators, Xerox now plans to make hand sanitizers

The U.S. printer maker, which walked away from its $35 billion bid for HP Inc last month, plans http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200421:nBw8HRKBca to produce about 140,000 gallons of hand sanitizer gel by June.

Xerox had earlier partnered https://www.news.xerox.com/news/Xerox-and-Vortran-Medical-partnering-to-mass-produce-disposable-ventilators with Vortran Medical Technology to make ventilators with an aim to produce as many as 1 million devices in the coming months.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)