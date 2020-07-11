After vigorous monsoon rains, crop planting gathers pace in India

NEW DELHI, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted
12 million hectares with summer-sown rice, preliminary farm
ministry data for this year showed, up 25% from last year as
robust monsoon rains encouraged the expansion of acreage.
Buoyed by the plentiful rains, rice farmers are likely to
harvest a record crop and step up overseas sales from the
world's biggest exporter of the grain.
Farmers start planting rice, corn, cotton, soybeans,
sugarcane and peanuts among other crops from June 1, when
monsoon rains reach India. Nearly half of India's farmland lacks
irrigation and planting usually lasts through July.
The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare issued
preliminary figures for planting from June 1-July 10, which are
subject to revision as it gathers more information from state
governments.
The area planted with cotton was at 10.5 million hectares,
up from 7.8 million hectares at the same time last year.
Sowing of oilseeds was at 13.9 million hectares, compared
with 7.5 million hectares at the same time in 2019.
Planting of pulses touched 6.4 million hectares, sharply
higher than 2.4 million hectares in the previous year.
India has received 14% higher than average rain since the
monsoon season began on June 1.
India's weather office defines average, or normal, rainfall
as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 cm for the
entire four-month season.
