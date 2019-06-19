Aftermaster Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 20th

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aftermaster Inc (OTCBB: AFTM), based in Hollywood, CA, focused on Audio Technology today announced that Larry Ryckman, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

DATE: Thursday, June 20th 2019

TIME: 2:00PM ET, 11:00AM PT

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June20VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Aftermaster Inc.

Aftermaster Audio Labs is an award-winning, leading edge audio technology company that specializes in the development of proprietary and groundbreaking audio technologies and products. Aftermaster Audio Labs developed Aftermaster® audio, the first true breakthrough in audio technology that brings unparalleled amplitude, depth, clarity and fullness to any audio recording throughout its entire frequency range, without compromise. The Aftermaster team's discography includes more hit records than any other audio technology company in the world. We know what sounds right.

Aftermaster products and divisions include: Aftermaster semiconductor chips and software for embedding in consumer products, Aftermaster developed and branded consumer and professional electronic products, Promaster on-line music mastering for independent music artists and in-studio professional music mastering services. For more information, please visit aftermaster.com/products

