Afterpay : Hits Milestone One Millionth Customer in the US

Just 10 months after launching in the US, Afterpay announced today that
it has reached its one millionth US customer. The innovative digital
platform offers interest-free installment plans for in-store and online
purchases. Afterpay has already signed more than 2,800 leading retailers
in the country and recently added Bandier, DSW, Forever 21, Morphe,
Reformation, Sunglass Hut and True Religion, among many others, to its
list of prestigious partners. The company also announced a global
celebration of “Afterpay Day” on March 13 and 14, when its retail
partners in the US and Australia will provide exclusive promotions and
offers to customers.
“This is a huge moment for retail and savvy shoppers - we’re thrilled to
reach the 1 million customer mark in the US,” said Nick Molnar, CEO and
Co-Founder of Afterpay. “We only launched last May, so the customer
uptake and demand for Afterpay demonstrates a generational shift in how
millennials are spending when they shop. More than a million people in
America have shown they welcome an opportunity to manage their budget
and enjoy the products they love right away without having to deal with
any high-interest debt.”
Afterpay enables shoppers to receive products immediately and pay for
them in four installments, with no traditional loan, upfront fees or
interest. Founded in Australia in 2015, the company was named one of
Australia’s fastest-growing fintech companies by IDC. Afterpay currently
processes more than 25% of all online fashion and beauty transactions in
Australia. Since launching in the US in May 2018, Afterpay has partnered
with hundreds of brands beloved by millennials, including Anthropologie,
GOAT, Rebecca Minkoff, REVOLVE, Skechers, Steve Madden and Urban
Outfitters.
Afterpay works with more than 25,300 retail partners across the globe
and is adding new brands and retailers to its platform each month. The
company is also expanding its scope with its current partners to develop
influencer programs and collaborating with Forever 21 on an exclusive
initiative for International Women’s Day.
About Afterpay
Afterpay is a technology-driven payments company based in Australia that
facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end customers by
offering a “buy now, pay later” service that does not require end
customers to enter into a traditional loan or pay any upfront fees or
interest. Afterpay has developed an end-to-end digital platform and
transaction integrity engine that performs real-time fraud and repayment
capability assessments. Afterpay is currently integrated with many
leading retailers in Australia, New Zealand and the US. For more
information, visit www.afterpay.com.
