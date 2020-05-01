Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Afterpay : Welcomes Tencent As A Substantial Shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 10:09am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay Limited (Afterpay, ASX: APT) is pleased to welcome Tencent Holdings Limited (Tencent) as a substantial shareholder of Afterpay, confirmed by the lodgement of a notice of initial substantial holder on the Australian Securities Exchange on 1 May 2020. 

Tencent is a listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company provides Internet value-added services, including digital entertainment, online advertising, and FinTech and cloud services to users. Its communications platforms include Weixin, WeChat and QQ. Its Weixin Pay service is the leading mobile payments platform in China, facilitating an average of over 1 billion commercial transactions per day.

Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar, Co-founders of Afterpay commented:

"We feel very privileged to welcome Tencent as a substantial shareholder in our business. Being able to attract a strategic investor of this calibre is extremely rewarding and is a testament to our team and the strength of our differentiated business model.

"Tencent's investment provides us with the opportunity to learn from one of the world's most successful digital platform businesses. To be able to tap into Tencent's vast experience and network is valuable, as is the potential to collaborate in areas such as technology, geographic expansion and future payment options on the Afterpay platform. 

"We remain focused on delivering value for our new and existing shareholders over the long term."

James Mitchell, Chief Strategy Officer of Tencent, commented:

"We are pleased to become investors in Afterpay. Inside China we operate the leading digital payment service and a rapidly growing FinTech platform, and outside China we have actively invested in pioneering FinTech companies, providing us with unique insights into emerging FinTech services. Afterpay's approach stands out to us not just for its attractive business model characteristics, but also because its service aligns so well with consumer trends we see developing globally in terms of Afterpay's customer centric, interest free approach as well as its integrated retail presence and ability to add significant value for its merchant base. We look forward to a deep and long-term business partnership between Tencent and Afterpay."

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afterpay-welcomes-tencent-as-a-substantial-shareholder-301050989.html

SOURCE Afterpay


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Aquantix wins the final round of National Bank's Innovation Competition
AQ
10:31aFor 11th Year In A Row, J.D. Power Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction
PR
10:31aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
10:31aAmedisys Celebrates More Than 8,000 Nurses During National Nurses Month
GL
10:31aBLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
BU
10:28aJOHNSON CONTROLS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:28aFirst Liberty Institute Informs Illinois Governor of Elgin Church's Immediate Intent to Resume In-Person Church Gatherings
GL
10:28aU.S. Construction Spending Rose in March
DJ
10:27aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10:27aCOVID-19 general insurance losses range from $32 billion to $80 billion across key classes in U.S. and U.K., says Willis Towers Watson
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group