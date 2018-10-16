Log in
AgBiTech Appoints Scott Tefteller, Agriculture Industry Executive, as Vice President US Sales & Marketing

10/16/2018 | 06:50pm CEST

DALLAS/FORT WORTH, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AgBiTech Pty Ltd ("AgBiTech" or the "Company"), today announced that Scott Tefteller has been appointed Vice President US Sales & Marketing to lead the execution of the commercial strategy in the US. Scott is a senior industry executive who was most recently with Syngenta US where his last role was heading the Southern and East Coast Commercial Unit.  Other prior senior Syngenta positions included Head, Western Commercial Unit and Head Vegetable Sales.  Scott will bring to AgBiTech important experience to expand the Company's broad range of biological insect control products to a variety of crops and markets in the US.

Scott Tefteller said, "I am very happy to be part of the AgBiTech team.  I look forward to delivering AgBiTech's broad range of biological insect control products into the market.  The platform of products that AgBiTech has developed is compelling for our farmers in bringing them the best possible agronomic recommendations available.  AgBiTech's commitment to delivering profitable, sustainable growth for farmers is unrivaled in the biological insect control market."

Peter Berweger, AgBiTech Group CEO, said, "I am hugely excited to have Scott on board. His seniority and experience will make a significant difference in a large and growing market where growers need new highly effective tools to sustainably control key pests such as corn earworm/cotton bollworm, soybean looper, fall armyworm and others."

About AgBiTech: Since 2002, AgBiTech has been delivering commercially proven products that help make farming more profitable and sustainable. AgBiTech combines field experience with innovative science and proprietary technology, working with farmers, advisors and researchers to develop products that deliver highly effective biological insect management solutions. AgBiTech manufactures all of its products in-house, with a tireless focus on quality and efficiency, allowing it to produce consistent and cost-effective biological products that have established market leading positions. For further information, visit www.agbitech.com.

Contact:
Gitta Williams
gwilliams@agbitech.com
+1 817 876 7187

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agbitech-appoints-scott-tefteller-agriculture-industry-executive-as-vice-president-us-sales--marketing-300732043.html

SOURCE AgBiTech Pty Ltd


© PRNewswire 2018
