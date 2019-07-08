Log in
AgCast: Cotton Crop Update

07/08/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

By Memorial Day weekend, only half of Arkansas' cotton acreage for 2019 had been planted, but as cotton extension agronomist Bill Robertson tells us, figures obtained by the Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Program show planted cotton acres now exceed 580,000. That means this is the fourth year of increased cotton acreage and the highest planted acreage since 2012. Learn more in this edition of Arkansas AgCast.

Bill Robertson
Cotton Agronomist
University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service

Disclaimer

Arkansas Farm Bureau published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 18:27:14 UTC
