AgCast: Cotton Crop Update

By Memorial Day weekend, only half of Arkansas' cotton acreage for 2019 had been planted, but as cotton extension agronomist Bill Robertson tells us, figures obtained by the Arkansas Boll Weevil Eradication Program show planted cotton acres now exceed 580,000. That means this is the fourth year of increased cotton acreage and the highest planted acreage since 2012. Learn more in this edition of Arkansas AgCast.

Bill Robertson

Cotton Agronomist

University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service