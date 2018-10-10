Log in
AgEagle to Join the Cool Farm Alliance Non-Profit Organization

10/10/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., (NYSE American: UAVS) a provider of drone imagery and data analytics for the precision and sustainable agriculture markets, has become a corporate partner of the Cool Farm Alliance (“CFA”), a non-profit organization promoting sustainability in the agriculture industry.

The CFA was created to promote and expand the availability of sustainable ag data. AgEagle joins many other technology and food manufacturing companies to support the CFA’s mission and work together to encourage sustainable farming practices for both farmers and agribusinesses. Through the CFA’s Cool Farm Tool, businesses can utilize farming data to collaborate and develop sustainability metrics that provide the necessary insights to decrease their impact on the environment.

“We are honored to join the prestigious CFA and work with our industry peers to deliver a set of standards that help our customers reduce their environmental footprint,” said Barrett Mooney, chief executive officer of AgEagle. “Looking at our capabilities and the unique data we collect, combined with the industry knowledge and expertise of the team at CFA, we see an opportunity to help add details to an industry standard for sustainable agriculture. We believe this partnership will further enable us to provide customers with the unique insights required to make informed on-farm decisions to bolster their sustainability initiatives and increase crop yield.”

Daniella Malin, deputy general manager of the CFA, commented: “We are delighted to welcome AgEagle into the Cool Farm Alliance to better enable farmers and agribusinesses to enter higher quality data with greater ease into the Cool Farm Tool. AgEagle and CFA share the mission of making sustainability a driver for the success of farms, brands and the planet, and we look forward to exploring opportunities to expand the range and type of sustainability metrics offered on our platform.”

About AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.
Founded in 2012, AgEagle is a provider of drone imagery and data analytics for the precision and sustainable agriculture markets. The company designs, produces, distributes and supports technologically-advanced small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones) that collect valuable information through ultra-high-resolution images by flying over large crop fields. The company utilizes their advanced data analytics platform to analyze the images and identify sustainability opportunities, including water utilization efficiency and reducing chemical usage to improve soil health for farmers and agribusinesses alike.

The company is based in Neodesha, Kansas. For more information, please visit www.ageagle.com.

Contacts:

Analysts and Institutional Investors
Liolios Investor Relations
Cody Slach
Sean Mansouri
P: 949-574-3860

Individual and Retail Investors
Integra Consulting Group
Jeremy Roe
P: 925-262-8305

© GlobeNewswire 2018
