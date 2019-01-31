Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agari Research: One in Five Advanced Email Attacks Sent from Compromised Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 06:03am EST

Microsoft is most impersonated brand as credential phishing fuels account takeover attacks;

IRS impersonations surge ahead of tax season;

Employees report 23,000 phishing incidents per organization annually—costing $4.3M to investigate

Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox, today published its Q1 2019 Email Fraud & Identity Deception Trends report, which reveals account takeover-based (ATO) attacks now comprise 20 percent of advanced email attacks. ATO attacks are dangerous because they are more difficult to detect than traditional attacks—compromised accounts seem legitimate to email filters and end users alike because they are sent from a real sender’s email account.

“Credential phishing was already a huge risk for organizations because of the potential for data breach, but now there is a new wave of account takeover attacks leveraging compromised accounts to commit additional fraud, which evade traditional email security controls,” said Crane Hassold, Sr. Director of Threat Research, Agari. “Business email compromise attacks are still very active, especially against C-suite targets.”

The Agari Cyber Intelligence Division reports that brand impersonation remains the most common attack vector, used in 50 percent of advanced email attacks in the fourth quarter of 2018—with Microsoft impersonated in 70 percent of these instances. Microsoft is a common target for credential phishing because Office 365 accounts can be used in subsequent ATO attacks.

A different pattern emerges for executive targets: one-third (33 percent) of advanced email attacks against C-level employees use display name deception that impersonates an individual—a common tactic for business email compromise (BEC) attacks, which frequently target CFOs.

Impersonation of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service surged in the fourth quarter as tax season approached. The IRS was impersonated in nearly one in ten attacks, up from less than one percent in the July-to-September quarter. W-2 scams are common in the runup to tax season, as criminals use phishing emails and social engineering to request a corporation’s W-2 files, which contain social security numbers, salaries and other confidential data that can be used to commit tax fraud or identity theft.

Adoption of DMARC, an email authentication standard, grew steadily during Q4 with a 15% increase in total DMARC records compared to Q3 ‘18. As the number of valid Internet domains has increased from 283 million to 323 million during this Q1 report, DMARC adoption among these domains increased from 5.3 million to 6.1 million. Among the Fortune 500, DMARC adoption was only 54 percent, up from 51 percent three months ago.

The Impact of Phishing Incident Response

In a survey of more than 300 businesses in the U.S. and U.K., Agari determined that employees at the average company report 23,053 phishing incident reports per year—yet 50 percent are false positive reports. Responding to a phishing incident takes an average of 353 minutes (almost six hours); and even false positives take an average of 238 minutes (four hours). All of these reports and hours add up—at a cost of $253 per phishing incident—or more than $4.3 million per year in Security Operations Center (SOC) costs to required to triage, investigate and remediate phishing incidents.

“Many organizations' security operations teams report that their work around investigating suspected phishing emails is heavily repetitive and requires many meticulous steps, such as checking multiple blacklists and different IT systems within the company,” reports Gartner Research VP and Distinguished Analyst Anton Chuvakin and VP Analyst Augusto Barros in Preparing Your Security Operations for Orchestration and Automation Tools, in February 2018.

Download the Q1 2019 Email Fraud & Identity Deception Trends report

Read the Q1 2019 Email Fraud & Identity Deception Trends blog

About Agari

Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud™ powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends, and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Katie Kapernaros and John Osmond appointed as directors to the BPDTS board
AQ
06:23aTELENOR : UNICEF and Telenor Group extend global partnership to reduce inequalities among children
AQ
06:21aQUOTIENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aUK's competition watchdog to review prepayment meter cap
RE
06:21aBEMIS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aECCO AUTO WORLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:21aFIRST CASH FINANCIAL SERVICES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aPIVOTAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
06:20aALIBABA : China's Bytedance staff say bonuses clipped by slowdown, competition
RE
06:19aCARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Raises 1.35 Billion for CETP IV
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 4Q Profit Rose After Benefiting from Higher Oil and Gas Prices
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.