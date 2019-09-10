Agau Resources Announces Change of Auditor

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - Agau Resources, Inc. ("Agau" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Wasserman Ramsay Chartered Accountants (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned effective September 9, 2019, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and associated material will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

About Agau Resources, Inc.

Agau Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.

