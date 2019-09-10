Log in
Agau Resources Announces Change of Auditor

09/10/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - Agau Resources, Inc. ("Agau" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Wasserman Ramsay Chartered Accountants (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned effective September 9, 2019, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and associated material will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

About Agau Resources, Inc.

Agau Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Agau assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Agau Resources, Inc.

Binyomin Posen, CEO and Director
Telephone: (416) 481.2222 x 246
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47709


© Newsfilecorp 2019
