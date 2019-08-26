Agemark Senior Living : named a Best Workplace for Aging Services

Company takes No. 10 spot in 2019 ranking

For the second consecutive year, Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have named Agemark Senior Living as one of the Best Places to Work for Aging Services. Agemark takes the No. 10 spot in the Small/Medium Senior Housing and Care Providers division in 2019, after capturing the No. 13 spot just one year ago.

Agemark Senior Living is a leader in the creation of home-like senior communities since the 1980’s and employs nearly 900 individuals in 22 resident communities across six states. Brands managed under the Agemark umbrella include Astoria, CountryHouse, Kensington-Evergreen, Meriwether and TreVista.

Rankings were based on employee feedback from an anonymous, independently-administered survey focusing on employees’ experiences in their job. More than 220,000 employees were surveyed from companies across the aging services industry. The survey explored how much employees trust leaders and feel respected, if workplace decisions are considered fair and how much camaraderie they experience at work. Scoring rewards companies who best include all employees, no matter their role in the organization.

“Once again, we’re extremely proud that our employees feel so strongly about Agemark,” says Richard Westin, Agemark CEO and one of its founding partners. “Our sincere commitment is to treat everyone we encounter like family. This starts with the wonderful employees who have chosen to work with us and extends to the seniors who choose to make an Agemark residence their home.”

Agemark’s focus on creating a supportive, family-centric atmosphere for both employees and residents has paid off. Over the past 15 years, the company has experienced a 9.25% compound annual growth rate, and now has assisted living and memory care support communities from California to Maryland.

“Agemark is a company where you matter and where your voice is heard,” says Marty Hug, Chief Operating Officer of Agemark. “Our employees work hard, but experience growth and satisfaction in their roles and have fun at the same time. Each employee of Agemark is highly valued - from caregivers, dining and housekeeping staff at each of our residences to the executive team at our corporate offices. If not for each one of our outstanding employees, we couldn’t exist.”

Both part-time and full-time employees at Agemark and associated residences experience benefits including no-cost dining, a generous bonus structure, tuition and certification support and unique internal programs such as Heart to Hand, an employee-managed fund which provides assistance to Agemark employees in times of emergencies such as unexpected family health crises or natural disasters.

Hug believes the focus on treating employees like family is what ultimately sets Agemark apart from similar companies. “We know that for our residents to feel the warm, home-like care we commit to provide them, employees also need to feel like family. Our focus is making certain our residents have a meaningful, purposeful life filled with fun, friends and joy each day. We commit to delivering that same experience to our employees. We treat people the way we would want to be treated, because it is the right thing to do. In the end, it benefits everyone – residents, their loved ones and employees,” he shares.

About Agemark

Agemark Senior Living has been an industry leader in creating home-like senior communities for more than three decades. With corporate headquarters in Orinda, California and Omaha, Nebraska, Agemark Senior Living residences are individual-centered, family-feeling communities incorporating elements from the hospitality industry and featuring caring and dedicated employees who demonstrate experience in senior care, therapeutic activity programs and memory care. Today, the company has 22 communities nationwide. Resident communities include the Astoria, CountryHouse, Kensington-Evergreen, Meriwether and TreVista brands, located in California (Antioch, Concord, Granite Bay, Oakdale, Tracy); Iowa (Council Bluffs, Fort Madison); Maryland (Cumberland); Nebraska (Beatrice, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, La Vista, Lincoln, Omaha); North Dakota (Dickinson) and Washington (Vancouver). Locations in Concord, California; Cedar Rapids and Norwalk, Iowa; and Elkhorn, Nebraska are set to open in the next two years.

For more information on the company, visit www.agemark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005418/en/