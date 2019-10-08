Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agencies Finalize Changes to Simplify Volcker Rule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 04:45pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2019) - Five federal financial regulatory agencies on Tuesday announced that they finalized revisions to simplify compliance requirements relating to the “Volcker rule.”  By statute, the Volcker rule generally prohibits banking entities from engaging in proprietary trading or investing in or sponsoring hedge funds or private equity funds.

Under the revised rule, firms that do not have significant trading activities will have simplified and streamlined compliance requirements, while firms with significant trading activity will have more stringent compliance requirements.  Community banks generally are exempt from the Volcker rule by statute.  The revisions continue to prohibit proprietary trading, while providing greater clarity and certainty for activities allowed under the law.  With the changes, the agencies expect that the universe of trades that are considered prohibited proprietary trading will remain generally the same as under the agencies’ 2013 rule.

The changes were jointly developed by the Federal Reserve Board, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The rules will be effective on January 1, 2020, with a compliance date of January 1, 2021.

Media Contacts:

Federal Reserve     Eric Kollig    202-452-2955
CFTC   Office of Public Affairs 202-418-5080
FDIC Julianne Breitbeil 202-898-6895
OCCBryan Hubbard202-649-6870
SECOffice of Public Affairs202-551-4120

 


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:14pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigations of Acquisitions
GL
05:13pOil eases on concerns over U.S.-China talks, weak demand signals
RE
05:13pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of National Teachers Associates Life Insurance Company and Its Affiliate
BU
05:11pAT&T : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
05:09pOSHKOSH CORPORATION : Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
BU
05:08pMARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call
PR
05:06pACADIAN TIMBER : Notice of 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors And Analysts
AQ
05:06pBOEING : Restoration Rockstar Kathy Beaty says, "Hasta Luego, Monarchs" for another season
PU
05:06pRPC, INC. : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call
PR
05:04pOil eases on concerns over U.S.-China talks, weak demand signals
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
2GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nissan, Airbus, Samsung, Wirecard
3Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
5U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group