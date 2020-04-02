Log in
Agencies Will Consider Comments on Volcker Rule Modifications Following Expiration of Comment Period

04/02/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2020) - Five federal financial regulatory agencies today announced that they will consider comments submitted before May 1, 2020, on their proposal to modify the Volcker rule’s general prohibition on banking entities investing in or sponsoring hedge funds or private equity funds—known as “covered funds.”

The agencies will continue to consider comments to provide interested persons more time to analyze the issues and prepare their comments in light of potential disruptions resulting from the coronavirus.  The proposal asked for comments to be submitted by April 1, 2020. 

The agencies will continue to work together on policy issues as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.

Media Contacts:

Federal Reserve     Eric Kollig    202-452-2955
CFTC   Office of Public Affairs 202-418-5080
FDIC David Barr 202-898-6992
OCCBryan Hubbard202-649-6870
SECOffice of Public Affairs202-551-4120


© Newsfilecorp 2020
