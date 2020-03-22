Log in
Agencies provide additional information to encourage financial institutions to work with borrowers affected by COVID-19

03/22/2020 | 08:17pm EDT

The federal financial institution regulatory agencies and the state banking regulators issued an interagency statement encouraging financial institutions to work constructively with borrowers affected by COVID-19 and providing additional information regarding loan modifications.

The agencies encourage financial institutions to work with borrowers, will not criticize institutions for doing so in a safe and sound manner, and will not direct supervised institutions to automatically categorize loan modifications as troubled debt restructurings (TDRs). The joint statement also provides supervisory views on past-due and nonaccrual regulatory reporting of loan modification programs.

The agencies view prudent loan modification programs offered to financial institution customers affected by COVID-19 as positive and proactive actions that can manage or mitigate adverse impacts on borrowers, and lead to improved loan performance and reduced credit risk.

The statement reminds institutions that not all modifications of loan terms result in a TDR.

Short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current prior to any relief are not TDRs. This includes short-term-for example, six months-modifications such as payment deferrals, fee waivers, extensions of repayment terms, or other delays in payment that are insignificant.

The agencies' examiners will exercise judgment in reviewing loan modifications, including TDRs, and will not automatically adversely risk rate credits that are affected, including those considered TDRs. Regardless of whether modifications are considered TDRs or are adversely classified, agency examiners will not criticize prudent efforts to modify terms on existing loans for affected customers.

Media Contacts:
Federal Reserve Board
Eric Kollig
202-452-2955
CFPB
Marisol Garibay
202-435-7170
CSBS
Jim Kurtzke
202-728-5733
FDIC
David Barr
202-898-6992
NCUA
Ben Hardaway
703-518-6333
OCC
Stephanie Collins
202-649-6870

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 22 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 00:16:04 UTC
