Agency Expansion: August Jackson Adds Jen Donahue to Higher Education Practice

08/06/2019 | 09:38am EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- August Jackson — a leading brand engagement agency serving Higher Education institutions through immersive campaigns, events, and experiences — has announced the addition of Jen Donahue as VP, Managing Account Director, Higher Education. 

(PRNewsfoto/August Jackson)

Ms. Donahue will play a pivotal role in supporting August Jackson's roster of higher education clients, bringing passion, expertise, and deep experience in donor engagement. She will work directly with college and university partners to plan and implement communication strategies and signature events, with a focus on campaigns and other important transition and milestone moments.

"Education has been transformational for me, so continuing to work with some of the world's leading universities in ways that advance their missions and philanthropic communities is personally very rewarding," said Ms. Donahue. "August Jackson is a trusted partner in bringing campaigns to life, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team. I look forward to creating messages and moments that not only resonate, but inspire." 

Ms. Donahue has more than 15 years of experience working in development, marketing and corporate relations at top-tier research universities, including Carnegie Mellon University, Northwestern University, New York University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and the University of Maryland, College Park. 

"Jen's dedication and ability to understand her clients is one of her greatest strengths," explains Mark Terranova, Senior Vice President, Higher Education, August Jackson. "Jen will help us continue to serve our clients with unparalleled strategic support, making sure the right questions are being asked and the most dynamic answers are found."

With deep expertise in developing campaign strategies and tactics that excite and activate donor communities, August Jackson expects Ms. Donahue's experience will resonate with clients as they plan their campaigns, yielding long-term relationships in Higher Education.

"She is a fitting complement to this team, as her experience will help us ensure that we understand and align our clients' most important communities to determine the best strategies of engagement," shared Robyn Kress, Executive Vice President, Campaign Readiness, August Jackson

Ms. Donahue remains active in the higher education community. She is starting her third year on the NYU College of Arts and Science Alumni Association Board of Directors, where she also chairs the fundraising committee.

ABOUT AUGUST JACKSON
For organizations that require highly-engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the brand engagement agency that puts purpose into practice. Our work for higher education, institutions, corporate brands, hospitals, and nonprofit organizations includes branding, campaign development and multi-channel activation, with an emphasis on live events and technology-enabled engagement. Recognized in 2019 as a top agency by Chief Marketer and Event Marketer, and a 2019 Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work finalist, August Jackson is a 100-person agency with a presence in Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. www.augustjackson.com

Media Contact:
Brittany Langmeyer
219-973-1903
brittany.langmeyer@augustjackson.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agency-expansion-august-jackson-adds-jen-donahue-to-higher-education-practice-300896973.html

SOURCE AUGUST JACKSON


© PRNewswire 2019
