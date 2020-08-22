Appendix 1-Commission Voting Summary On this matter, Chairman Tarbert and Commissioners Quintenz, Behnam, Stump, and Berkovitz voted in the affirmative. No Commissioner voted in the negative. [FR Doc. 2020-13465 Filed 6-23-20; 8:45 am] BILLING CODE 6351-01-C COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Revise Collections, Comment Request: Adoption of Revised Registration Form 8-R AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading Commission. ACTION: Notice. SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (''CFTC'' or the ''Commission'') is announcing an opportunity for public comment on the proposed revision to the collection of certain information by the Commission. Under the Paperwork Reduction Act (''PRA''), Federal agencies are required to publish notice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information and to allow 60 days for public comment. The Commission revised its Form 8-R, the application form that individuals use to register with the Commission or to be listed as a principal. This notice solicits comments on the PRA implications of the revisions to Form 8-R, including comments that address the burdens associated with the modified information collection requirements of the revised Form 8-R. DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before August 24, 2020. ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by ''OMB control numbers 3038-0023 and 3038-0072; Adoption of Revised Registration Form 8-R,'' by any of the following methods: The Commission's website, via its Comments Online process at http:// comments.cftc.gov/.

Christopher J. Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581. Hand Delivery/Courier: Same as Mail above.

posted as received to http:// www.cftc.gov. You should submit only information that you wish to make available publicly. If you wish the Commission to consider information that you believe is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, a petition for confidential treatment of the exempt information may be submitted according to the procedures established in Regulation 145.9.1 The Commission reserves the right, but shall have no obligation, to review, pre-screen, filter, redact, refuse or remove any or all of your submission from http://www.cftc.gov that it may deem to be inappropriate for publication, such as obscene language. All submissions that have been redacted or removed that contain comments on the merits of the information collection request will be retained in the public comment file and will be considered as required under the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable laws, and may be accessible under the Freedom of Information Act. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Joshua Sterling, Director, (202) 418- 6700, jsterling@cftc.gov; Amanda Olear, Deputy Director, (202) 418-5283, aolear@cftc.gov; or Christopher Cummings, Special Counsel, (202) 418- 5445, ccummings@cftc.gov, Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Under the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq., Federal agencies must obtain approval from the Office of Management and Budget (''OMB'') for each collection of information they conduct or sponsor. ''Collection of Information'' is defined in 44 U.S.C. 3502(3) and 5 CFR 1320.3 and includes agency requests or requirements that members of the public submit reports, keep records, or provide information to a third party. Section 3506(c)(2)(A) of the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3506(c)(2)(A), requires Federal agencies to provide a 60-daynotice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information before submitting the collection to OMB for approval. To comply with this requirement, the CFTC is publishing notice of the proposed revision to the collections of information listed below. An agency may not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB number. 1 17 CFR 145.9.