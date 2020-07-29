Agendia : Expands Management Team to Meet Company Momentum, Appoints Brian Dow as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, today announced the appointment of Brian Dow as Chief Financial Officer in the continued buildout of the Company's leadership team. In his role as CFO, Dow will be responsible for developing and leading the Company's global financial operations, including investor relations. Dow has more than 25 years of experience advancing privately-held and publicly-traded technology and life science companies with a focus on financial operations and accounting.

As Dow joins Agendia at a time of accelerated business growth, Chief Operating Officer Kurt Becker's role will expand to bolster vital R&D and operations groups, adding to his many long-standing contributions to the Company. The Agendia management team is committed to bringing in and utilizing strong executive and operational talent at all levels to align with the superior execution and focus propelling the Company's advancement in all areas.

"We are excited to have Brian join the expanded management board of Agendia during this pivotal time in the company's trajectory," said Mark Straley, Chief Executive Officer of Agendia. "His expertise in strategic financial management of biotech and healthcare companies, along with his Wall Street experience and his vision to support long-term growth, will be instrumental in creating value for both patients and investors. Additionally, we are extremely fortunate to continue to leverage Kurt's expertise and long-standing contributions to Agendia's growth in bringing operational execution, efficiency and effectiveness as he spearheads the expansion of our operational and R&D efforts. Kurt is an integral part of driving Agendia's continued success through commercial business, a growing pipeline, and the fostering of foundational partnerships."

Prior to joining Agendia, Dow served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pulse Biosciences, Inc., where he was responsible for executing the Company's early-stage IPO and subsequent follow-on offerings. Before that, he held senior-level roles as the CFO at Progyny, Inc., and Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Earlier in his career, Dow worked for Ernst & Young, LLP.

Dow has successfully taken three companies through IPO, overseen multiple mergers and acquisitions, maintains a strong network in the investor community, and has a broad fundraising background including accounting, securities and compliance policies. He holds a bachelor's degree from Georgia Institute of Technology and is recognized as a licensed Certified Public Accountant by the Washington State Board of Accountancy.

"The scientific rigor and integrity that Agendia has brought to the breast cancer community is unparalleled, and I am thrilled to be a member of this best-in-class company," stated Dow. "I am excited to help foster Agendia's development and to be part of the team taking it to the next level."

With unwavering dedication, Agendia's growing executive team is committed to exceptional science, actionable and transformative research, and bringing innovative new products to market to ensure breast cancer patients, their families and their physicians have access to the information they need to make the best decisions about the treatment journey. Learn more here.

About Agendia

Agendia is a precision oncology company committed to bringing early stage breast cancer patients and their physicians the information they need to make the most effective treatment decisions. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, supported by clinical and real world evidence. MammaPrint®, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, and BluePrint®, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay provide a comprehensive genomic profile and the data physicians need to make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings. By developing evidence-based novel genomic tests and conducting groundbreaking research while building an arsenal of data that will help improve cancer treatment, Agendia aims to improve patient outcomes and support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians along all stages of the treatment journey.

SOURCE Agendia