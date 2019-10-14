Agent Image : Signs On as the Title Sponsor for 2019 Inman Luxury Connect

Recognized by the nation’s top real estate agents as the #1 branding, website, and digital marketing agency, Agent Image has signed on as the title sponsor for the 2019 Inman Luxury Connect. This premier event, known for drawing the most notable luxury real estate agents and brokers, will convene starting tomorrow, October 15 -17th at the iconic Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Boasting 20 successful years, Agent Image has a highly loyal base of luxury clients including The Altman Brothers, Aaron Kirman, Sally Forster Jones, Roh Habibi, and Kofi Nartey. These A-Listers consider their extremely customized digital brand integral to their notoriety and success. In an industry saturated by templates and copycat tools, Agent Image is both revered and respected for its creativity, cutting-edge technology, and firm position on originality. This title sponsorship will demonstrate how smart, strategic and bold innovation can both set agents apart and up for success.

The three power-packed days contain immersive discussions, unparalleled networking, and interactive breakout sessions designed to equip participants with the essentials for winning more business and delivering added value. Taking the speaker stage will be real estate’s highest performing thought leaders, including Agent Image Managing Partner, Jon Krabbe.

“The 2019 Luxury Connect will be our biggest yet and we could not be more thrilled to have Agent Image as our title sponsor,” says Chief Revenue Officer Emily Paquette. “We know their presence will have a profound impact on our attendees.” Jon Krabbe says, “Agent Image always looks forward to Luxury Connect. Our shared goal and relationships with many of the key players makes this title sponsorship an even greater honor.”

The Agent Image team will be taking appointments for attendees interested in enhancing their brand presence, expanding their online footprint, improving their website, and increasing digital traffic. To schedule a meeting, please email Brian Shorr at bshorr@agentimage.com or visit Agent Image for more information.

About Agent Image

Agent Image specializes in real estate branding, website design, and digital marketing. Setting trends with original marketing concepts, lead generation, and one-of-a-kind custom designs, Agent Image is committed to extraordinary personalized attention. They are the first choice for top-producing agents, franchises, and independent brokers endeavoring to take their brand to new heights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005688/en/