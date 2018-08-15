Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agenus Receives Second Milestone Payment from Merck

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, cancer vaccines and adoptive cell therapies1, announced today that Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, initiated a Phase I clinical trial of an undisclosed antibody candidate discovered by Agenus, under the two companies license and research collaboration. Based on this milestone and under the terms of the agreement, Agenus received a $4 million milestone payment and is entitled to receive up to an additional $95 million in success milestones from Merck.

Agenus Logo

"We continue to deliver on all milestones with our existing partners." said Garo H. Armen, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Agenus. "This is yet another validation of our antibody discovery platform and expertise in the field and adds to our successes in delivering first in class discoveries to patients. Notably, besides this, we also have two other partnered programs advancing to the clinic this year, each triggering additional milestone payments to Agenus."

This milestone is the second under the collaboration, originally announced in April 2014. According to the terms of the agreement, Merck is responsible for all product development expenses for the antibody candidate, and Agenus is eligible to receive up to an additional $95 million in milestone payments, as well as royalties on worldwide product sales.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing a number of combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding future potential payments from Merck.  These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact: 
Agenus Inc. 
Jennifer Buell, PhD
781-674-4420   
Jennifer.Buell@agenusbio.com 

1Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenus-receives-second-milestone-payment-from-merck-300697707.html

SOURCE Agenus Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:02pSPORTSMAN WAREHOUSE : Wilmington police seek pair in Sportsman's Warehouse larceny
AQ
08:02pAzrieli Group to Host Earnings Call
AC
08:02pBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST TESLA, INC. (TSLA) AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : October 9, 2018
GL
08:02pTHE GLOBAL MARKET FOR GAS ENGINES, 2018-2023 : Drivers, Trends and Challenges - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:01pNUCLEUS RESEARCH : ROI Award Winner Aspect Achieves 636% ROI with Salesforce
BU
08:01pHouston Attorneys from Hicks Thomas Named to 2019 Best Lawyers in America
PR
08:01pACORN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares 15/08/2018 > >
PU
08:01pBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App adds budgeting and spend tracking tools in latest release
PU
08:01pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Announces Leadership Changes
PR
08:01pWILLIAMS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.