Agfa Brings Intelligent Radiography, Powered by MUSICA, to RSNA 2018

Comprehensive direct radiography portfolio and innovative technologies deliver high-quality imaging at low dose, while improving workflow and user satisfaction

Agfa is bringing more intelligence to the modality level, focusing on quality, efficiency and collaboration

All Agfa DR solutions come with the self-adaptive MUSICA image processing technology enabling "first time right" imaging. New Dynamic MUSICA is also available for fluoroscopy with the DR 800 multi-purpose DR system.

(RSNA, South Hall, Booth #3300) At RSNA 2018, radiology professionals will discover intelligent radiography powered by MUSICA, at Agfa's booth. In addition to a complete range of direct radiography (DR) solutions, visitors can discover how Agfa is developing smart tools to improve staff and patients' experiences beginning with image acquisition MUSICA processing delivers exquisite details throughout the image, optimizes workflow and allows facilities to lower patient dose providing customers all the benefits of DR.

Smart tools to increase efficiency

At RSNA 2018, Agfa will show how it is developing smart tools to improve the imaging experience of patients and staff, by integrating intelligence – not just automation – into the solutions themselves:

Pre-acquisition: personalized dose settings, intelligent collimation control;

During acquisition: intelligent automated exposure control;

Post-acquisition: automated image rotation, automated positioning and alert triggering.

Agfa has also developed data analytics tools that use the information in the DR log files to create meaningful reports for optimizing radiology efficiency. Data on rejects, manual cropping, deviation indices, exam times and more can be included in reports tailored to the specific department or use.

MUSICA self-adaptive image processing technology

The gold standard MUSICA image processing brings intelligence to the entire DR imaging process, before and after exposure, for "first time right" imaging. MUSICA3+ offers improved performance for difficult imaging requirements, while Dynamic MUSICA processes both general radiography and fluoroscopy images with the same, proven high image quality and efficient workflow.

A recent study carried out by the University Hospital of Munich, investigating the simplification of exposure techniques, found that Agfa is the first company on the market that fully exploits the benefits of DR technology, thanks to MUSICA's self-adaptive image processing technology.

Digital imaging for today's healthcare needs

To fulfill its goal of enabling every hospital and imaging environment to achieve the benefits of DR, Agfa offers a comprehensive range of radiography solutions. Each comes with MUSICA image processing and a choice of fixed, wireless and tethered detectors with Cesium Iodide (CsI) or Gadolinium Oxy-Sulphide (GOS) technology. CsI also offers the potential for dose reduction.[1]

At the Agfa booth, visitors can discover:

Genrad/Fluoroscopy DR:

Much more than an X-ray room, the DR 800 is an intelligent, dynamic imaging solution designed to enable radiology to meet the growing demand for fluoroscopy, without requiring multiple investments. The flexible, multi-purpose system supports enhanced image quality, productivity and workflow efficiency for the busy imaging environment.

Ceiling-suspended DR:

The fully automated DR 600 takes the DR X-ray room to the next level, with ZeroForce and EasyStitch full leg/full spine stitching technologies. This high-productivity system unites excellent automation with Agfa's top of the line image quality. It streamlines workflow, increases throughput and enhances the experience of patients and operators alike.

Floor-mounted DR:

The DR 400 brings scalable DR to the reach of every imaging environment. This complete, floor-mounted DR system can grow and develop with the needs of the facility. It delivers higher throughput with a lower cost per examination, all while providing excellent image quality.

Mobile DR:

The DX-D 100 delivers mobile imaging excellence, with fast high-quality image capture and immediate image validation, transfer and access. Combined with a new, dedicated stitching cabinet and MUSICA FLFS stitching software, it offers a mobile solution for full leg/full spine imaging.

Next to the DX-D 100, visitors of the Agfa booth can also discover the DR 100e[2], making bedside and ICU imaging convenient and cost-effective. This mobile DR unit can be maneuvered down narrow corridors and set-up wherever needed, for optimal patient comfort. Yet the powerful X-ray generator, equisite DR quality and MUSICA image processing software provide excellent performance and productivity.

DR Retrofit:

With the DR Retrofit, any hospital or clinic can make the move to DR, while maximizing existing investments. Analog and Computed Radiography (CR) modalities – fixed, mobile, full leg/full spine, and mammography for CR modalities – become high-productivity DR "in an instant". The benefits are clear: fast, high-quality images and a smooth, fast workflow.

High-speed tomosynthesis (Works In Progress)

Visitors to Agfa's booth can find out about Agfa tomosynthesis for DR[3], a works in progress, for multi-slice reconstructed images. Agfa's brand new, patented tomosynthesis algorithms use iterative reconstruction, resulting in less dose, noise and artifacts. Agfa has overcome the usual slow iterative reconstruction process, with algorithms that can reconstruct images very quickly: in less than one minute.

"We are firmly convinced that intelligent radiography will be key in supporting imaging environments to meet their evolving challenges and needs," comments Louis Kuitenbrouwer, VP Imaging, Agfa. "With our smart MUSICA imaging processing, we enable 'first time right' imaging. And, while most companies are focusing on automated pathology detection, we are bringing intelligence to the modality level."

[1] Testing with board-certified radiologists has determined that Cesium Bromide (CR) and Cesium Iodide (DR) Detectors, when used with MUSICA image processing, can provide dose reductions between 50 to 60%, compared to traditional Barium Fluoro Bromide CR systems. Contact Agfa HealthCare for more details.

[2] The DR100e is not available in the U.S. and Canada

[3] Agfa tomosynhesis for DR is a works in process and currently not released in the U.S. and Canada

